Social Media

Elon Musk will end the ‘lords & peasants’ blue tick system by charging for it – 15 verified takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 2nd, 2022

Elon Musk, new owner, CEO and Dictator for Life of Twitter, has thrown the cat among the bluebirds by announcing charges for Twitter verfication – blue ticks.

As well as causing an entertaining exchange between Musk and Stephen King, the move became a main talking point on Twitter, in a crowded field of Matt Hancock’s I’m a Celebrity appearance and giant baubles rolling around London.

Musk explained his thinking on the charge – and the extras accompanying it.

A lot of people pointed out the problem with the pay-as-you-glow system.

These responses say it all.

This checks out.

