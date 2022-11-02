‘Cat vs inanimate object’ might be the funniest (and most dramatic) 9 seconds you watch today

Animals

We hadn’t come across @DontShowYourCat on Twitter before but if all the posts are as funny – and dramatic – as this one, then we’ve clearly been missing out.

No spoilers, obviously, but it’s we reckon it’s 9 seconds well spent.

cat vs inanimate object pic.twitter.com/TlEdd3vQRv — Dont Show Your Cat (@DontShowYourCat) October 31, 2022

Like the cat, we didn’t see that coming.

Cartoon character ass movements — Suk-Eng Tows (@miiman13_) October 31, 2022

Cat 0

Inanimate Object 1 — 🦃000🦃 (@MissinN0) October 31, 2022

inanimate? that's what the coat hanger wants you to think. — Banana Bread 🍄🏳️‍🌈🎵🏴 (@froogbanana) October 31, 2022

It’s enough to give you a hang(er) up.

And if you’re in the mood for this sort of thing, follow @DontShowYourCat on Twitter here.

