‘Cat vs inanimate object’ might be the funniest (and most dramatic) 9 seconds you watch today
We hadn’t come across @DontShowYourCat on Twitter before but if all the posts are as funny – and dramatic – as this one, then we’ve clearly been missing out.
No spoilers, obviously, but it’s we reckon it’s 9 seconds well spent.
cat vs inanimate object pic.twitter.com/TlEdd3vQRv
— Dont Show Your Cat (@DontShowYourCat) October 31, 2022
Like the cat, we didn’t see that coming.
Cartoon character ass movements
— Suk-Eng Tows (@miiman13_) October 31, 2022
Cat 0
Inanimate Object 1
— 🦃000🦃 (@MissinN0) October 31, 2022
inanimate? that's what the coat hanger wants you to think.
— Banana Bread 🍄🏳️🌈🎵🏴 (@froogbanana) October 31, 2022
It’s enough to give you a hang(er) up.
And if you’re in the mood for this sort of thing, follow @DontShowYourCat on Twitter here.
