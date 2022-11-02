Animals

‘Cat vs inanimate object’ might be the funniest (and most dramatic) 9 seconds you watch today

Poke Staff. Updated November 2nd, 2022

We hadn’t come across @DontShowYourCat on Twitter before but if all the posts are as funny – and dramatic – as this one, then we’ve clearly been missing out.

No spoilers, obviously, but it’s we reckon it’s 9 seconds well spent.

Like the cat, we didn’t see that coming.

It’s enough to give you a hang(er) up.

And if you’re in the mood for this sort of thing, follow @DontShowYourCat on Twitter here.

Source Twitter @DontShowYourCat