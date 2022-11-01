This Australian wasn’t taking any Halloween nonsense and it’s a (NSFW) peak Aussie treat

Pics

Readers of a sensitive disposition, look away now.

Halloween is much more of a thing in the UK than it was when we were kids. It’s become a lot more, how you say, American.

And something similar appears to have happened in Australia, and this particular Aussie wasn’t having any of it, and it’s a (very NSFW) peak Aussie treat.

‘How Halloween is celebrated in Australia,’ said Redditor AppleWithMayonnaise.

‘Trick or … on second thoughts, don’t bother.’

‘This is the first time my inner monologue talked in an accent.’

Loud_Tiger1 ‘*sad didgeridoo noises.’

Shawnaldo7575 ‘I see you have chosen the Trick option. Toilet paper and eggs it is then.’

EnlightenedCorncob

For a whole lot more context, there was also this.

‘It’s a divisive event here. We’re a bit sensitive about Americanisation and Halloween is a pretty big symbol here of American tradition (and look, we’re absolutely aware its origins are not American but I guess here we define and perceive Halloween as it exists in its current form in the USA, as an adopted and now Americanised version of what it once was). ‘But it’s a fun night and kids get so excited about it and shouldn’t have to miss out over some ridiculous misaligned patriotism. I think what tends to happen is parents make Facebook groups and create a list of which streets in which suburbs will have houses with treats so they decrease the chances of coming across grouches like this one. ‘For the record, I grew up in regional Australia in the 90s and we went trick or treating every year. There was an American mom in my neighbourhood who didn’t want her kids missing out so she dropped flyers etc and got everyone on board. People were really into it and decorated their houses etc – mind you this was before you could find any Halloween stuff in shops. ‘So even 30ish years ago Halloween was a thing here. I think most of us have lost patience in even humouring the anti-Halloween-This-Is-Australia crowd. They don’t kick up a fuss about any other American things here or any other actual threats to our Australian way of life. They just don’t like people enjoying themselves.’

gagrushenka

READ MORE

‘What are some harmless ways to f**k with people?’ 27 hilarious suggestions you won’t be able to resist

Source Reddit u/AppleWithMayonnaise