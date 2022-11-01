15 things people are saying about the Suella Braverman circus

Politics

Suella Braverman’s second stint as Home Secretary has gone from bad to worse to ‘How the hell is she still in post?’ – and it’s only been a week.

Just woke up – Is Suella Braverman still in office? 🤔 — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) October 31, 2022

Her first run ended after she attempted to send a document to a backbench colleague, who was not authorised to see it, but accidentally sent it to the office of another MP and was reported to the Chief Whip.

Her claim to have made a mistake and immediately taken responsibility fell to pieces like a Grant Shapps alias.

Suella Braverman, in her resignation letter, said: “As soon as I realised my mistake, I rapidly reported this on official channels.” Her letter today reveals a 3-hour gap in which she chaired a meeting, travelled to Parliament, met two constituents and then met with her SpAd. — Ben Kentish (@BenKentish) October 31, 2022

Addressing the email issue, Braverman’s statement admitted to similar infringements on six other occasions.

BREAKING: Suella Braverman admits that she forwarded work emails to personal phone SIX times. She tells home affairs committee in a letter that none of these were secret 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/yGhn1kW3Ks — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) October 31, 2022

No more. We can not take this. This is a matter of severe and acute national security. Suella Braverman has admitted sending official government documents to her personal email on SIX SEPARATE occasions. At this stage, I’m surprised we all haven’t l received emails from her yet. — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) October 31, 2022

If Suella Braverman broke the Ministerial Code 6x in 6 weeks by misusing her personal email account, how many dozens or hundreds of times did she commit the same grave error as Attorney General? — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@edwinhayward) October 31, 2022

That she had repeatedly breached both security and the Ministerial Code wasn’t the only accusation.

"Suella Braverman ignored legal warnings that the Home Office was breaking the law by keeping asylum seekers in overcrowded, disease-ridden processing centres" Rather dispels thd Farage myth that they're all living in 5 star hotels https://t.co/PNfbJxH6yz — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 29, 2022

Braverman was summoned to the House of Commons to answer questions.

She opted to double down on her anti-immigration stance, claimed she had never ignored legal advice, describing migrants as ‘ungrateful’ and their arrival as ‘an invasion’.

“Any complaints that the accommodation isn’t good enough is frankly indulgent and ungrateful.”

“The British people deserve to know which party is serious about stopping the invasion on our southern coast and which is not.”

🚨Suella Braverman has called people seeking safety here an 'invasion' on the South Coast. One day after a far-right firebomb attack on an asylum centre. Heinous. We cannot allow Braverman's dehumanising language + decision-making to continue. She's putting lives at risk. — JCWI (@JCWI_UK) October 31, 2022

She reportedly has the full support of the PM.

It is beyond concerning, if not intriguing, how much the Home Secretary Suella Braverman, means to the new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. He himself left his post over less. He has every right to fire her. Over and Over. And yet, it’s a hill he’s willing to die or least battle on. — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) October 31, 2022

Less so elsewhere.

Dear @SuellaBraverman – an 'invasion' is when they overpower your military and take control of your government and institutions. When people come in powerless and poor, keen to work and contribute, that's called 'migration'. Hope that helps. — John O'Farrell (@mrjohnofarrell) October 31, 2022

.@SuellaBraverman seemed to be very cross that the immigration system is broken. Not sure that blaming the party that has been in Opposition for 12 years quite cuts it. — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) October 31, 2022

Rishi Sunak pledged to bring integrity, professionalism and accountability as Prime Minister. Instead, he brought back Suella Braverman. — Angela Rayner 🌹 (@AngelaRayner) October 31, 2022

Suella Braverman insists the British public can trust her and if they’re in any doubt, she’s happy to email them a ton of documents that show everything she’s been working on to prove it. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) October 31, 2022

Could anyone be more vile than Priti Patel?

Suella Braverman "Hold my Champagne." — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) October 31, 2022

Suella Braverman, who describes the petrol bombing of an immigration centre in Dover as "shocking" and says her "thoughts are with all of those affected", then goes on to describe people arriving in the UK as "an invasion on our southern coast." — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) October 31, 2022

whenever I see Suella Braverman in Parliament I think how on earth did she ever become Home Secretary, or Attorney General, or an MP, or a functioning adult capable of opening the door to her own house — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) October 31, 2022

