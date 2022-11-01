Politics

15 things people are saying about the Suella Braverman circus

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 1st, 2022

Suella Braverman’s second stint as Home Secretary has gone from bad to worse to ‘How the hell is she still in post?’ – and it’s only been a week.

Her first run ended after she attempted to send a document to a backbench colleague, who was not authorised to see it, but accidentally sent it to the office of another MP and was reported to the Chief Whip.

Her claim to have made a mistake and immediately taken responsibility fell to pieces like a Grant Shapps alias.

Addressing the email issue, Braverman’s statement admitted to similar infringements on six other occasions.

That she had repeatedly breached both security and the Ministerial Code wasn’t the only accusation.

Braverman was summoned to the House of Commons to answer questions.

She opted to double down on her anti-immigration stance, claimed she had never ignored legal advice, describing migrants as ‘ungrateful’ and their arrival as ‘an invasion’.

“Any complaints that the accommodation isn’t good enough is frankly indulgent and ungrateful.”

“The British people deserve to know which party is serious about stopping the invasion on our southern coast and which is not.”

She reportedly has the full support of the PM.

Less so elsewhere.

