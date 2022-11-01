The takedown of this ‘Democrats are Satanists’ conspiracy theory is a 5-star treat

Weird World

You might not have noticed how much the Democrat Party logo looks like the Satanism logo. Scrap that, you definitely haven’t.

This person did though, and they were naturally very keen to share their thoughts on Twitter.

And we’re very glad they did because the takedown was a 5-star treat.

‘Apparently stars are the work of the devil,’ said TheGreatZarquon who shared it on Reddit.

They were presumably seeing stars after that.

‘There are not 50 stars on the flag, half of them are stars and the other half and the other half are sanatic pentagrams… every body knows that.’

Kevundoe ‘But also … They add to change the orientation of the pentagram to make it work. The point is supposed to be straight down.’

MsWumpkins ‘I put a little star at the top of my Christmas tree every year. I guess I’ve been a satanist for a while now.’

woakula

READ MORE

‘What are some harmless ways to f**k with people?’ 27 hilarious suggestions you won’t be able to resist

Source Reddit u/TheGreatZarquon