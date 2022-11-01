Life

Over on Reddit, u/BananaBeater96 has shared a photo of a notice they spotted fastened to the hand dryer at work. It’s beyond facepalm territory.

What part of the word ‘sick’ hasn’t penetrated the thick skull of the management?

Redditors could hardly believe what they were seeing.

This spells out L-A-W-S-U-I-T.

Zestyclose-Stop403

Well then the operation sucks ass if one person calling off sick does MAJOR MAJOR MAJOR MAJOR damage.

beingrudewonthelp

Tell me you’re a terrible manager without telling me you’re a terrible manager.

parkerm1408

They took away vacation time??? Every single employee should have given notice when that sign went up.

Accomplished-Ad3219

Wonder if they have trouble keeping people…

JACHR1900

So… schedule your food poisoning?

ArmadilloDays

u/Bao-Xinhua was spot on with this observation.

Quite appropriate they posted this crap in the bathroom.

READ MORE

Simply the best possible response to this unreasonable workplace rule

Source Reddit Image Screengrab