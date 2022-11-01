Ricky Gervais had the subtlest burn for this oddly familiar James Corden routine

Celebrity

To the world of James Corden – no, stick with us – where the soon to be former US talkshow host was waxing lyrical about Elon Musk’s plans to charge $20 a month for people to have a blue tick on Twitter.

The call is coming from inside the Twitter… pic.twitter.com/Ps0v42vHD2 — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) November 1, 2022

It caught the attention of Ricky Gervais, who shared the routine with the comment:

“The bit about the town square advert for guitar lessons is brilliant.”

And this, presumably, is why.

Plagiarism? I don’t know what people are talking about, these two jokes by @JKCorden and @rickygervais are barely similar pic.twitter.com/9kYOHiOiLj — Paul Anthony (@PaulFI9) November 1, 2022

Gervais has since deleted his tweet which, apart from being mildly irritating, makes the whole thing even curiouser (or kills the story stone dead, depending on your point of view).

Just in case you were wondering, the Gervais routine is from his 2018 stand-up show Humanity.

Great minds, right?

Source @latelateshow