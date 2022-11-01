Celebrity

No-one nails Elon Musk’s $20 ‘blue tick’ idea quite like Stephen King

Poke Staff. Updated November 1st, 2022

Elon Musk might be the only person who thinks it’s a good idea to start charging people $20 a month to have a blue tick ‘verified account’ mark on their Twitter account.

Musk’s idea comes just days after he completed his $44m purchase of the social media giant and has been met with no end of scorn. On Twitter, obviously.

And surely no-one said it better than Stephen King in this exchange with Musk which has just gone viral.

Musk later responded a second time.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

