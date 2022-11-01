No-one nails Elon Musk’s $20 ‘blue tick’ idea quite like Stephen King

Celebrity

Elon Musk might be the only person who thinks it’s a good idea to start charging people $20 a month to have a blue tick ‘verified account’ mark on their Twitter account.

Musk’s idea comes just days after he completed his $44m purchase of the social media giant and has been met with no end of scorn. On Twitter, obviously.

And surely no-one said it better than Stephen King in this exchange with Musk which has just gone viral.

Musk later responded a second time.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

1.

If anyone is wondering whether he’s thought this through, Elon Musk is spending his first days as Twitter CEO individually haggling with blue ticks pic.twitter.com/4qH1omBrZ6 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 1, 2022

2.

I’m no king of business but I think I might have sorted this kind of thing out *before* I spent the 44 billion? pic.twitter.com/4WWGAYFBFI — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) November 1, 2022

3.

The funniest thing about this is that Elon Musk thinks the issue is that Stephen King is balking at the $20 per month fee. pic.twitter.com/BB5rnmaKKb — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 1, 2022

4.

I think all celebrities should follow Stephen King’s lead and start using their twitter accounts to talk mad shit to Elon Musk. — Kate 🪬🤍🇺🇸 (@ImSpeaking13) November 1, 2022

5.

Watching Steven King and Elon Musk haggle over how much to pay for a Blue Tick verification is pleasing me greatly… pic.twitter.com/Y8fiJ8Ly89 — Amanda Abbington (@CHIMPSINSOCKS) November 1, 2022

6.

I’m worried he hasn’t thought this through. pic.twitter.com/XJL3wUHljC — Alan White (@aljwhite) November 1, 2022

7.

Only on Twitter can we watch a man worth $200 billion negotiate with a man worth $500 million about saving $12 a month. pic.twitter.com/pttRSHvTtc — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) November 1, 2022

8.

I don't know how a socially inept clusterfuck of a person like Elon Musk convinces people to invest billions of actual dollars. Stephen King just told him to go fuck himself over 20 bucks and I've never been prouder. — countess megula 🦇 (@the_meghaning) November 1, 2022

9.

This is the thing As it stands, Stephen King provides Twitter with content for free. Elon Musk wants to make King pay to provide this content. Generally speaking, King is paid to create content. Why would King pay Musk and not the other way around? https://t.co/rpKguQEmoD — Sekhet Bast Ra (@Sekhet_Bast_Ra) October 31, 2022

