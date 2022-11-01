Matt Hancock’s Pandemic Diaries is about to hit the shops – 17 Twitter reviews

Entertainment

Struggling to think of what to buy the person you got in the Secret Santa who always gets on your nerves? Worry no more.

Here’s the cover of Matt Hancock’s book that will be published in December pic.twitter.com/G3BOXGkyTx — John Stevens (@johnestevens) October 31, 2022

Just in time for Christmas – and as it’s announced that he’s heading to the jungle for I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here – Matt Hancock’s account of the Covid-19 pandemic will be available to walk past and laugh at in all good bookshops.

It got the reaction you’d expect.

The book market has been crying out for the inspirational story of a man who discharged hospital patients into care homes without covid tests and then got fired for shagging pic.twitter.com/bIMgi0DbHn — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 1, 2022

Imagine reading a book about Liz Truss or Matt Hancock's 'pandemic diaries'. No, I can't either. — Brendan May (@bmay) November 1, 2022

Matt Hancock: My Part in His Downfall.

By Matt Hancock. pic.twitter.com/hYeg4ca4TL — David (@PermaConfused) November 1, 2022

Slightly confused how Matt Hancock managed to get Isobel Oakeshott to coauthor his actual diaries. pic.twitter.com/xE0ItVmx4M — Dan Rebellato (@DanRebellato) October 31, 2022

I thought criminals weren't allowed to profit from their crimes? https://t.co/v7vUNPVYqZ — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) October 31, 2022

I would rather eat unrefrigerated expired Tesco Value minced beef directly out of a used Femidom thanks. https://t.co/fNbiCUOslm — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) October 31, 2022

Fantastic that even as the Health Minister during a pandemic he still had time to settle down each night and write some long diary entries. Bet the Gina stuff is like Adrian Mole with Pandora. https://t.co/32dsSdrrEK — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) October 31, 2022

9.