Entertainment

Matt Hancock has signed up for I’m A Celebrity – favourite responses

John Plunkett. Updated November 1st, 2022

Former health secretary Matt Hancock has been busy trying to reinvent himself since finding himself out of government, form that job with the United Nations that never happened to filling in for James O’Brien on his LBC radio show.

Since this moment made it abundantly clear that Rishi Sunak won’t be touching him with a sanitised barge pole …

… Hancock has opted for his most dramatic new look yet – as a contestant on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here.

He’s still a sitting Tory MP, obviously, and his party’s immediate response was to withdraw the party whip. His local Conservative Association wasn’t too impressed either.

It prompted no end of response as you might imagine. Here are our favourite things people had to say about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2