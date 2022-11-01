Comeback of the day
Latest in an increasingly frequent series, comeback of the day is this, shared by Redditor BelleAriel who said: ‘Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is.’
Seems reasonable.
As to that question what are people paying their taxes for …
‘We have endless wars and weapons contracts instead.’
The_amazing_T
‘This.’
PJballa34
‘America spends more on its military than the next 9 countries combined, that’s down from 11 two years ago because China and the UK increased their budget. Most of those 9 countries we’re allies with. 10% of the military budget would buy every Vet a house.’
SkinnyBuddha89
