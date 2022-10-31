This ‘long Covid’ theory wasn’t the slam-dunk they thought it was

Pics

There’s been no shortage of theories – and conspiracy theories – around Covid and you can probably expect to see a whole load more on Twitter now that Elon Musk’s in charge.

And this one is definitely up there with our favourites, for reasons that will (presumably) become obvious.

It was shared on Reddit by beerbellybegone who said: ‘Waddaya mean, don’t speak English? This is America!’

Boom.

‘Recent studies have shown that people without access to internet are not performing COVID-related searches at all! Is the internet how people were getting COVID?’

beerbellybegone ‘Did you know that 100% of people diagnosed with COVID drank water at some point in the two-week period before diagnosis?’

CodeOfKonami ‘Young John Connor was right. We’re not going to make it …’

lessthandave89

Like this person, we couldn’t help but think this …

‘This can’t possibly be real. No way someone is that dumb.’

jasonis3

But we regret to inform you there appears to be nothing made up about it.

‘Where the hell have you been for the past seven years that this seems impossibly dumb? I don’t mean that in an aggressive way, I’d just really like to know where so I can plan a move.’

Bombocat

Source Reddit u/beerbellybegone