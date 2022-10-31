These ducks’ rapid reverse ferret is today’s most relatable (and hilarious) thing
If you only watch one funny duck video today, then make it this one.
Please enjoy these ducks changing their minds
by usheikh121 pic.twitter.com/vQfF7ehODM
— B&S (@____B_S____) October 30, 2022
Awwww.
Ducks: Charge out the door they can’t stop us!
Ducks a few seconds from now: Its too cold, lets go back into the house and come out during the spring!
— Robert (@TwilightFoxes) October 30, 2022
Notice it was the ones in the middle who decided to reverse course. The followers were just following anywhere, and the leaders stubbornly held out for a moment until they lost their following.
Like people
— James III ✝️🇺🇸 (@goldengatewill) October 30, 2022
“nope nope.. fuck this shit.. this is why we fly south for winter.. nope.. gonna go stay warm”
— Dunewolf (@DJ_Dunewolf) October 30, 2022
*The one duck 🦆 still in the snow* “it’s not even that bad 🙄” 😂
— ☯️ (@Bkwrd1) October 30, 2022
And somewhere inside, their mother is yelling “See, I told you it was too cold for shorts!”
— Jen In Overalls Loves Democracy (@JenInOveralls) October 30, 2022
this is also how I respond to winter. it’s pretty when i’m inside looking out.
— Dr Janne Cleveland (fully vaxxed)☕️🍁😷💉🌈🌻 (@Jangledog) October 30, 2022
We’re with this person.
I can’t stop watching these ducks change their minds 😭 pic.twitter.com/NgoVYcnBes
— Pubity (@PubityIG) October 31, 2022
In short …
— Geek McGeeky (sir/my lord) (@geek_mcgeeky) October 30, 2022
READ MORE
‘What are some harmless ways to f**k with people?’ 27 hilarious suggestions you won’t be able to resist
Source Twitter @____B_S____