Pics

Early contender for sign of the week is surely this, shared by Redditor ling010ling who said: ‘Well, ok then.’

Didn’t see that coming and neither, presumably, would the car thief.

And because it got us in the mood for sign(s) of the week, how about this from last week?

Nicely done.

Source Reddit u/ling010ling