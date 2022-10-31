News

The Mail mistook a spoof Tory MP for the real thing and it’s just fabulous

John Plunkett. Updated October 31st, 2022

There’s nothing like someone not getting a gag to make a good joke even better.

And while we’ve always enjoyed ‘former Tory MP’ Sir Michael Take on Twitter – clue’s in the name, folks – we’ve never loved them quite so much as we do now.

Because the Daily Mail, in a report about the latest awful sewage spill in the south-west of England, included quotes from Sir Michael suggesting it was just another benefit of Brexit.

And it’s just fabulous.

The more we read it, the better it gets.

Oooof. We look forward to the Mail Online correction for that one.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

To conclude …

And if you don’t already, follow @MichaelTakeMP on Twitter here!

