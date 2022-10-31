The Mail mistook a spoof Tory MP for the real thing and it’s just fabulous

News

There’s nothing like someone not getting a gag to make a good joke even better.

And while we’ve always enjoyed ‘former Tory MP’ Sir Michael Take on Twitter – clue’s in the name, folks – we’ve never loved them quite so much as we do now.

Because the Daily Mail, in a report about the latest awful sewage spill in the south-west of England, included quotes from Sir Michael suggesting it was just another benefit of Brexit.

And it’s just fabulous.

Delighted to see that The Daily Mail has had the good sense to quote me regarding the government’s sensible idea to disperse sewage in coastal waters in a safe manner whilst beaches are empty.

The Daily Mail continues to be an example of rigorous & well researched journalism.👍 pic.twitter.com/3RTB6eRfgb — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) October 30, 2022

The more we read it, the better it gets.

Oooof. We look forward to the Mail Online correction for that one.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

Bloody hilarious The Daily Fail quotes Sir Michael Take CBE, citing him as an ex-Conservative MP, defending the sewage discharges off the coast of north Cornwall https://t.co/XsbS4sqlot — Louis 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 〓〓 💙 Defend the right to vote (@LouisHenwood) October 31, 2022

Today the Daily Mail, tomorrow you will be on BBC Question Time as a panellist. — I am not the droid you are looking for (AlanMK) (@GardeningAtNigh) October 31, 2022

It's reassuring to see that the Mail's due diligence is up to its usual standards. https://t.co/dDY6BdzUM7 — George Monbiot (@GeorgeMonbiot) October 31, 2022

Congratulations. This really must be the peak prize for a parody account.

🤣👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 — Lorna MacGillivray #ScottishRevolution (@Elemjay1) October 31, 2022

Oh dear! Sir Mickey Take bags another victory https://t.co/JRE9F09Oar — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 31, 2022

How insulting that you, a political titan, should be quoted by this parody newspaper. Apparently there are still some people who take it seriously. — W. Taylor (@btaylortweets) October 30, 2022

The Daily Mail getting fooled is very funny. https://t.co/zkwNY2GtGr — RS Archer (@archer_rs) October 31, 2022

Sir, I hope they will invite you to write a regular column for them. — Dutch Newchurch💙🕷️🇪🇺🇬🇧⭐Rejoiner #FBPE #FBPA (@DutchNewchurch) October 30, 2022

Oh my God the Mail has quoted this parody account thinking it's real, just absolutely fantastic. https://t.co/XJogEWnv3q — Brendan May (@bmay) October 31, 2022

Oh Mickey, you’re so fine,

You’re so fine, you blow my mind.

Hey MICKEY! Hey Mickey! — Baron Worzel Gummidge Salus Populi Suprema Lex (@organicsi) October 30, 2022

To conclude …

It was THE BEST thing today. ❤️‍🔥 — Fionna O’Leary, 🕯🇪🇺 (@fascinatorfun) October 30, 2022

And if you don’t already, follow @MichaelTakeMP on Twitter here!

