This tattoo artist has recreated an iconic Betty Boop animation using people as his canvas

Incredibly talented Canadian tattoo artist, Phil Berge, has taken his art to a new level, with a project that saw him work on 76 willing subjects to create something truly special.

Prepare to be blown away.

He explained –

‘I did a total of 76 tattoos to achieve this scene from Betty Boop Snow White. The original was made by Fleischer studios in 1933 using the rotoscope technique to recreate Cab Calloway dancing to the St. James infirmary song. Huge thanks to all those who came and got tattooed for this project. Together we can make epic shit. 🙌🙌🙌’

Here are a few comments that show just how much Phil’s animation wowed Instagram users.

Wowww super creative.

slavesofink

YES! ONE OF MY FAVORITE OLD CARTOON SHORTS!

meminuniversisu

Awesome animation, never seen it done on a person👌🏽

richy_esco

Ayo u should check if u broke any records cause like this is really impressive.

kikipups.draws

Someone named showmeyourroots imagined the connection the ‘canvases’ would always have.

I just keep thinking about how all 76 people are all connected by this and how cool it would be to run into someone years later and find out the have a part of it 😍

In case you’re in any doubt as to how amazing Phil’s homage to Betty Boop actually is, here’s the original.

