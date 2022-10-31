Twitter has been mildly cursing Rishi Sunak – 24 funny favourites
Over on Twitter, the hashtag #MildlyCurseRishiSunak caught people’s imaginations, trending for several hours on Sunday.
While a glance at the news probably had some people wanting to strongly curse Rishi Sunak, most kept it light, funny and very relatable.
Check out the hashtag – or add to it – but, in the meantime, enjoy our 24 favourites.
1.
May you end all calls to world leaders by accidentally saying love you bye.
#MildlyCurseRishiSunak
— Doronjon (@Doronjon1) October 30, 2022
2.
May you have the line from a song stuck in your head but you can’t for the life of you remember the rest of the song #MildlyCurseRishiSunak
— Flups (@TheRealFlups) October 30, 2022
3.
May the sausage that you're frying always roll over onto a section that's already cooked and never onto the last raw section#MildlyCurseRishiSunak
— Dr Graham (@oxguin) October 30, 2022
4.
May the coffee from your £180 smart mug be tepid. pic.twitter.com/W9yl3ns3ya
— E J Fisher (@EJFisher2) October 30, 2022
5.
May your flat pack furniture always have a missing Allen key.#MildlyCurseRishiSunak pic.twitter.com/OYmwwsgPPe
— Steve Austins Burner (@steves__burner) October 30, 2022
6.
May the potato masher always stop you opening the drawer you most need. #MildlyCurseRishiSunak
— Samantha Scriven (@IScentYouADay) October 30, 2022
7.
May your ideal belt size fall between two holes #MildlyCurseRishiSunak
— Erm… (@LeeHaz) October 30, 2022
8.
May you reach for the last After 8 only to discover someone else has eaten it and left the little sleeve in the box#MildlyCurseRishiSunak
— Darth Mik (@dunleavy138) October 30, 2022
9.
I hope all his washing goes into a duvet cover in the dryer and its all damp. #MildlyCurseRishiSunak
— Chris Cairns. (@ComedyCairns) October 30, 2022
10.
May your toilet cistern take ages to fill so you have to stand in the bathroom for ages for that occasional second flush.#MildlyCurseRishiSunak
— TrundooOOoole (@trundleforth) October 30, 2022
11.
May you always go 1p over £20.00.#MildlyCurseRishiSunak pic.twitter.com/BzcFla3t7o
— Steve Austins Burner (@steves__burner) October 30, 2022
12.
May you use the wrong they/they’re/their in an otherwise flawless email.#MildlyCurseRishiSunak
— SadFaceOtter (@SadFaceOtter) October 30, 2022