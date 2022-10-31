Twitter has been mildly cursing Rishi Sunak – 24 funny favourites

Twitter

Over on Twitter, the hashtag #MildlyCurseRishiSunak caught people’s imaginations, trending for several hours on Sunday.

While a glance at the news probably had some people wanting to strongly curse Rishi Sunak, most kept it light, funny and very relatable.

Check out the hashtag – or add to it – but, in the meantime, enjoy our 24 favourites.

1.

May you end all calls to world leaders by accidentally saying love you bye.

#MildlyCurseRishiSunak — Doronjon (@Doronjon1) October 30, 2022

2.

May you have the line from a song stuck in your head but you can’t for the life of you remember the rest of the song #MildlyCurseRishiSunak — Flups (@TheRealFlups) October 30, 2022

3.

May the sausage that you're frying always roll over onto a section that's already cooked and never onto the last raw section#MildlyCurseRishiSunak — Dr Graham (@oxguin) October 30, 2022

4.

#MildlyCurseRishiSunak May the coffee from your £180 smart mug be tepid. pic.twitter.com/W9yl3ns3ya — E J Fisher (@EJFisher2) October 30, 2022

5.

May your flat pack furniture always have a missing Allen key.#MildlyCurseRishiSunak pic.twitter.com/OYmwwsgPPe — Steve Austins Burner (@steves__burner) October 30, 2022

6.

May the potato masher always stop you opening the drawer you most need. #MildlyCurseRishiSunak — Samantha Scriven (@IScentYouADay) October 30, 2022

7.

May your ideal belt size fall between two holes #MildlyCurseRishiSunak — Erm… (@LeeHaz) October 30, 2022

8.

May you reach for the last After 8 only to discover someone else has eaten it and left the little sleeve in the box#MildlyCurseRishiSunak — Darth Mik (@dunleavy138) October 30, 2022

9.

I hope all his washing goes into a duvet cover in the dryer and its all damp. #MildlyCurseRishiSunak — Chris Cairns. (@ComedyCairns) October 30, 2022

10.

May your toilet cistern take ages to fill so you have to stand in the bathroom for ages for that occasional second flush.#MildlyCurseRishiSunak — TrundooOOoole (@trundleforth) October 30, 2022

11.

May you always go 1p over £20.00.#MildlyCurseRishiSunak pic.twitter.com/BzcFla3t7o — Steve Austins Burner (@steves__burner) October 30, 2022

12.