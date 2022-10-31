Dial S for skip fire – Liz Truss had her phone hacked ‘by the Russians’ and Johnson covered it up

Politics

Just when you thought you could forget Liz Truss and concentrate on the probable end stage of Suella Braverman’s career, the Mail on Sunday has revealed that Liz Truss’s personal mobile phone was hacked and a year’s worth of messages downloaded, with the chief suspects being Russia.

It is believed that Russian backed hackers gained access to nearly all information on Liz Truss's phone, including a year's worth of messages. Sources say the phone was 'so heavily compromised' it has now been placed in a 'locked safe inside a secure government location'. pic.twitter.com/qQ9HbB0KaZ — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) October 29, 2022

The leak was discovered during the summer, while she was still Foreign Secretary and campaigning to become the PM.

Astonishingly …what am I saying? True to form, the then prime minister, Boris Johnson, authorised a cover-up – aided by the Cabinet Secretary – presumably to avoid damaging Truss’s chances in the leadership race.

We all know how well that turned out.

👀Boris Johnson and Simon Case “suppressed” details of Liz Truss’s phone hack with allies fearing it could derail her Tory leadership campaign. pic.twitter.com/G9fjqbhN9g — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) October 30, 2022

In isolation, it’s bad. Alongside the concerns about the current Home Secretary’s grasp of secure communications and the current prime minister’s apparent lack of concern about it, it paints a very bleak big picture of the government’s ability to maintain national security.

Have I got this right? The Foreign Secretary’s phone was compromised by 🇷🇺 and Braverman as attorney general and Home Secretary compromised national security and the two Prime Ministers covered it up. The UK is not safe in their hands. — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) October 30, 2022

Tweeters expressed themselves.

BREAKING: Putin is understood to be fucking livid because all he found in Liz Truss's phone were 9,143 selfies of her trying on hats x — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@LKTranslator) October 29, 2022

When the governing party completely trashes accountability, transparency & integrity, it stays trashed until the governing party is completely replaced. https://t.co/j4F6s8jGaK — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) October 29, 2022

Says a lot for the wretched state of Russia's FSB that they hoped to gain "intelligence" by looking at Liz Truss's phone. — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 30, 2022

I can't believe the Kremlin knew that Liz liked a double espresso in a standard flat white cup before the rest of us. Heads must roll. — THE SECRET TORY 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) October 30, 2022

Side note – this is the same Cabinet Secretary who has decided 'Leaky Sue' isn't worth investigating? — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) October 29, 2022

