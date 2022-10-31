28 scarily good Halloween treats from Twitter

Twitter

Ghosts and ghouls and things that go bump in the night (cats, usually) have come into their own once again because it’s Halloween. Or Hallowe’en, for the pedants out there.

Monday isn’t a great day for a party, but you’d better have the sweets ready for the trick or treaters, or else how will their parents and guardians pull out their fillings once the little’uns have gone to bed?

But, before you worry that your pumpkin isn’t carved or you’ve realised there are no candles – enjoy these Halloween-themed tweets.

1.

These Halloween costumes get more frightening every year. #Halloween pic.twitter.com/yRuWmuhM8w — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) October 31, 2022

2.

halloween these days is so commercial nobody even remembers that jesus fought a pumpkin let alone why — mutable joe (@mutablejoe) October 27, 2022

3.

anyone going to a Halloween party as a sexy energy bill — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) October 27, 2022

4.

HALLOWEEN COSTUME Sexy Philologist Comes with: -Wall of dictionaries

-Edition in progress

-Etymology anecdotes

-Jokes about Greek and Sanskrit verb-forms

-Uncertain employment prospects

-Fishnets

-Slutty miniskirt — Laura Amalasunta Gazzoli 🏳️‍🌈 (@LauraAmalasunta) October 30, 2022

5.

That's the Halloween decorations up pic.twitter.com/JXCRxAzJm2 — joe heenan (@joeheenan) October 31, 2022

6.

The scariest Halloween decoration is the Welcome sign. — 💀SpookyLittleComic👻 (@CunniLinguist77) October 1, 2022

7.

8.

dressing up as a sexy garbage fire for Halloween — born miserable (@bornmiserable) October 11, 2022

9.

Halloween outfit sorted pic.twitter.com/DH1SQvvT6f — The Exploding Heads (@Exploding_Heads) October 31, 2022

10.

The greatest Halloween decoration you’ll ever see pic.twitter.com/DqaeRNn8Ua — Ghostface (@GhostfaceTalks_) September 5, 2022

11.

This holiday season, do NOT buy a giant skeleton from home depot. Adopt one from your local cemetery — big boy online (@idonotbleed) October 2, 2022

12.

It's Halloween every day when you have a child who's a morning person. — FᎪᎢ ᏩᎪNᎠᎪᏞF (@sofarrsogud) October 4, 2022

13.

Pumpkins are so versatile, they can be made into pies, lattes, carriages… — Amy (she/her) 🪝🦢 (@one_spoon_short) October 3, 2022

14.