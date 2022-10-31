Gary Lineker had the best response to the Telegraph’s ‘migrants side by side with public’ front page

Celebrity

Home Secretary (again) Suella Braverman was under further pressure today over the appalling conditions at a migrant centre in Kent, which one Conservative MP claimed had deliberately been left to deteriorate.

In a bid to relieve the pressure on the overcrowded Manston facility, migrants might be moved out into hotels or temporary accommodation, all of which led to this Daily Telegraph front page today.

The front page of today's Daily Telegraph: 'Migrants side by side in hotels with public' Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/UowjnI5nnp — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 31, 2022

And it prompted no end of totally on-point replies.

I wonder how someone could become so radicalised by xenophobia as to throw petrol bombs at a migrant detention centre? Anyway onto something completely unrelated, here’s today’s Telegraph front page.

Image pic.twitter.com/whAlPpJtJT — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) October 31, 2022

Apparently the @Telegraph thinks that Migrants are not People! Horror of horrors that they will be living side by side with you know …. "the public" Shame on the @Telegraph, shame on the bigotry that now passes as normal in the UK, shame on the political class now in power! pic.twitter.com/SzExGgK4g6 — Sony Kapoor (@SonyKapoor) October 31, 2022

This is peak Daily Telegraph dehumanising, stigmatising & engaging in xenophobia. It is saying "migrants" in an unstable world are not like you & me: the UK "public". And tragically this daily poison feeds & shapes UK politics, discourse & what govt does in our name. pic.twitter.com/GDBssIk7gm — Gerry Hassan 🇺🇦 (@GerryHassan) October 31, 2022

But the best response surely went to Gary Lineker.

Human beings side by side in hotels with fellow human beings. pic.twitter.com/xdwUhUCUOA — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) October 31, 2022

Much better, although we regret to inform you not everyone appreciated it.

One set paying and the other set being paid for — Dave Richardson 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@DaveNyorks) October 31, 2022

Which surely makes the Match of the Day man doing this sort of thing even more important.

