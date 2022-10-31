Celebrity

Gary Lineker had the best response to the Telegraph’s ‘migrants side by side with public’ front page

Poke Staff. Updated October 31st, 2022

Home Secretary (again) Suella Braverman was under further pressure today over the appalling conditions at a migrant centre in Kent, which one Conservative MP claimed had deliberately been left to deteriorate.

In a bid to relieve the pressure on the overcrowded Manston facility, migrants might be moved out into hotels or temporary accommodation, all of which led to this Daily Telegraph front page today.

And it prompted no end of totally on-point replies.

But the best response surely went to Gary Lineker.

Much better, although we regret to inform you not everyone appreciated it.

Which surely makes the Match of the Day man doing this sort of thing even more important.

Source Twitter @GaryLineker