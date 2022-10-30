17 irritating things from Reddit’s r/mildlyinfuriating

Social Media

Reddit’s r/mildlyinfuriating forum is described as ‘jukmifgguggh fbrltbruh’ because that’s the noise you make when you spot something that’s annoying enough to get on your nerves, yet won’t ruin anyone’s life.

These 17 examples – plus a bonus – walk that line perfectly.

1. Meals by M.C. Escher



2. They’re terrible at jigsaws too



3. So close



4. Medium irritation



5. Explains a lot



6. “And one for Australian produce.”



7. Just use the back ring



8. Cite your sauces



9. It sucks



10. Drives people mad



11. Did a dog name these?



12. You’re not lovin’ it



13. That’s no pumpkin



14. Not quite bog standard



15. Oh sheet!



16. It really takes the cake



17. You can stick that



BONUS – When life gives you …



Like they said –

jukmifgguggh fbrltbruh!

