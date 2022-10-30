Social Media

17 irritating things from Reddit’s r/mildlyinfuriating

Poke Staff. Updated October 30th, 2022

Reddit’s r/mildlyinfuriating forum is described as ‘jukmifgguggh fbrltbruh’ because that’s the noise you make when you spot something that’s annoying enough to get on your nerves, yet won’t ruin anyone’s life.

These 17 examples – plus a bonus – walk that line perfectly.

1. Meals by M.C. Escher


2. They’re terrible at jigsaws too


3. So close


4. Medium irritation


5. Explains a lot


6. “And one for Australian produce.”


7. Just use the back ring


8. Cite your sauces


9. It sucks


10. Drives people mad


11. Did a dog name these?


12. You’re not lovin’ it


13. That’s no pumpkin


14. Not quite bog standard


15. Oh sheet!


16. It really takes the cake


17. You can stick that


BONUS – When life gives you …


Like they said –

jukmifgguggh fbrltbruh!

Source r/mildlyinfuriating Image r/mildlyinfuriating, Robin Higgins on Pixabay