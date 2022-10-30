We wish we loved anything as much as this dog loves her fetch machine
No pet conveys joy quite as successfully as a dog, because they practically wag their entire bodies with happiness. On dog-loving TikTok account @thefarmersdog, one happy dog has been brightening a lot of people’s days.
@thefarmersdog
Even Regina George would have to admit that this is SO. FETCH.🎾
Simply joyous.
