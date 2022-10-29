This outrageously entitled Tinder request got just the responses it deserved

Life

There’s trying your luck on Tinder and there’s trying your luck on Tinder. And then there’s doing this, as shared by EffectiveUnusual141 on Reddit who said: “UberEats me breakfast” “Is that a problem?”

And you surely won’t see a more outrageously entitled Tinder moment this week …

And it prompted just the very funny (and outraged) responses you’d expect.

‘The sheer f-cking audacity of some of these people.’

Cultist902 ‘She unmatched me immediately lmao.’

EffectiveUnusual141 ‘can you send me a credit card cuz I’m babysitting.’

danj1962 ‘The baby ran out of formula it’s an emergency!’

thebigpink ‘Worst thing is that some simps will actually order for her 😂.’

RikiMaro18 ‘That’s what makes me sad. She wouldn’t do it if it didn’t work. Her bio literally said “if you want to take me to dinner or drinks there are conditions” but I thought she was joking.’

EffectiveUnusual141 ‘The audacity to ask if it’s a “problem”.’

Anonynominous ‘Should have said ordered it and just left her thinking food was coming.’

PabloPokiman

READ MORE

17 of the most hilariously inventive takedowns from ‘Rare Insults’ on Twitter

Source Reddit u/EffectiveUnusual141