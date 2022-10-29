Gen Z vs Millennial vs Gen X vs Boomer

Pics

Hilarious Australian comedian Jimmy Rees has conducted a study into the differences between the generations. Well, no – he hasn’t really, but he might as well have done, because he’s bringing the data.

Relatable …

YouTube users had some thoughts.

Gen Z and Boomers both leaving to make bread is iconic honestly…

Shanta Holloway

Just gonna wait til the translation for this video comes out 🤣

*Astarael*

I’m proud to say I do not understand gen Z, and I intend to keep that way.

GuitarsRockForever

I would watch a straight hour of this. It’s so dumb and fun.

nrok113

More of this please, as a gen X I find I it hilarious how all our words mean completely different things to other generations.

Lone wolf

As holiday season approaches, it’s practically a ‘How to’ guide to get through family parties.

This is like a dinner table conversation at my parents’ house.

That Bumble

READ MORE

The Guy Who Decides Use-by Dates has a lot to answer for

Source Jimmy Rees Image Jimmy Rees