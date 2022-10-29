Gen Z vs Millennial vs Gen X vs Boomer
Hilarious Australian comedian Jimmy Rees has conducted a study into the differences between the generations. Well, no – he hasn’t really, but he might as well have done, because he’s bringing the data.
Relatable …
YouTube users had some thoughts.
Gen Z and Boomers both leaving to make bread is iconic honestly…
Shanta Holloway
Just gonna wait til the translation for this video comes out 🤣
*Astarael*
I’m proud to say I do not understand gen Z, and I intend to keep that way.
GuitarsRockForever
I would watch a straight hour of this. It’s so dumb and fun.
nrok113
More of this please, as a gen X I find I it hilarious how all our words mean completely different things to other generations.
Lone wolf
As holiday season approaches, it’s practically a ‘How to’ guide to get through family parties.
This is like a dinner table conversation at my parents’ house.
That Bumble
READ MORE
The Guy Who Decides Use-by Dates has a lot to answer for
Source Jimmy Rees Image Jimmy Rees