13 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit this week

It’s been another long week so here are 13 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit in the last seven days.

1. ‘A tree fell on my fence. Making the best of it while I negotiate the repair’

2. ‘Carved pumpkins by Danish midwives at local hospital’

3. ‘It’s that time of the year’

4. ‘Stop playing games FedEx’

5. ‘Fuck, I’m sorry’

6. ‘That’s how anxiety works’

7. ‘Someone dropped their sock’

8. ‘Sunday Dropoff’

9. ‘Is Grammarly Trying To Get Me Fired?’



10. ‘So that’s how he affords it!’

11. ‘Honestly, I think I’ll be going back to Macy’s’

12. ‘Someone Failed Geography …’

13. ‘Friend’s door, he doesn’t like kids’

Source Reddit r/funny