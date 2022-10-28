This newsreader had no idea what was coming and it’s a very funny watch

Videos

Despite Martin Lewis’s best efforts back in the day there isn’t much in the news to put a smile on your face, as nobody anywhere needs reminding.

So let us give thanks for this moment on BBC News when an autocue took a particularly unexpected turn. And it’s not the news story that made people’s day better, but the reaction …

When the autocue forces you to read a gross news story but you have no choice. pic.twitter.com/iLO7Ii4pLr — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 27, 2022

Fabulous.

She's getting pranked here big time… definitely stole someone's sandwiches or something.🤣 — Sophie Petzal (@Sonic_Screwup) October 27, 2022

The shrug and the sigh, perfect reaction — The Island of Dr Moore-eau (@BrandonMartinM2) October 27, 2022

Herculean effort by the newsreader there. She earned her paycheck that day. — Martin Gentles (@mpgentles) October 27, 2022

