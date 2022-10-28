Videos

This newsreader had no idea what was coming and it’s a very funny watch

Poke Staff. Updated October 28th, 2022

Despite Martin Lewis’s best efforts back in the day there isn’t much in the news to put a smile on your face, as nobody anywhere needs reminding.

So let us give thanks for this moment on BBC News when an autocue took a particularly unexpected turn. And it’s not the news story that made people’s day better, but the reaction …

Fabulous.

