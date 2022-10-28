Politics

This Cabinet minister was called out over her 40 new hospitals claim and it’s properly jaw-dropping despite everything

John Plunkett. Updated October 28th, 2022

To the world of BBC1’s Question Time – no, stick with us – where Conservative MP and levelling up (ha!) minister Lucy Frazer was proudly boasting of the 40 new hospitals the government has built.

Now this probably won’t be the first time you’ve heard this claim (Boris Johnson, we’re looking at you) and neither will it be the first time you’ve seen it challenged.

But the way Frazer’s claim collapses into dust at the slightly touch is still properly jaw-dropping and a grim reminder if anyone needed it of where politics is right now.

Well, that didn’t last long.

READ MORE

This newsreader had no idea what was coming and it’s a very funny watch

Source Twitter @bbcquestiontime