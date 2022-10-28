This Cabinet minister was called out over her 40 new hospitals claim and it’s properly jaw-dropping despite everything

Politics

To the world of BBC1’s Question Time – no, stick with us – where Conservative MP and levelling up (ha!) minister Lucy Frazer was proudly boasting of the 40 new hospitals the government has built.

Now this probably won’t be the first time you’ve heard this claim (Boris Johnson, we’re looking at you) and neither will it be the first time you’ve seen it challenged.

But the way Frazer’s claim collapses into dust at the slightly touch is still properly jaw-dropping and a grim reminder if anyone needed it of where politics is right now.

“We’ve got 40 new hospitals” “This is just nonsense. There are no 40 new hospitals” On tonight’s #bbcqt, @lucyFrazerMP and @DavidLammy clash over NHS and social care funding promises pic.twitter.com/A8pYH7GMSq — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) October 27, 2022

Well, that didn’t last long.

It’s her face when the obvious lie is called out – there is no response https://t.co/5KO4tRXCAc — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) October 28, 2022

That lie was so huge that even Fiona Bruce picked her up on it. — L McFadyen (@ALMcF) October 27, 2022

“We’ve got 40 new hospitals” says Tory 'Levelling Up' minister Lucy Frazer on #bbcqt.

“This is just nonsense. There are no 40 new hospitals” say members of the panel in response. pic.twitter.com/zf3Sd3hqL4 — Gerry Hassan 🇺🇦 (@GerryHassan) October 27, 2022

Please list these new hospitals and we can get people to go out and take photos of them. We can then upload these photos to an independent site. — Colin Kingshott (@ColinKingshott) October 27, 2022

“40 new hospitals” Is the govt trying to gaslight us so that we stay warm this winter? #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/SjvgbiNQEJ — The Trawl (@TheTrawlPodcast) October 27, 2022

Why do they lie so blatantly? — Paulo Alessandro🏳️‍🌈 (@PaoloIskandar64) October 27, 2022

Astonishing – simply astonishing. Maybe @lucyfrazermp should speak to her neighbour @SteveBarclay for a grown ups briefing on 40 new hospitals. A woeful shockingly inept performance by @lucyfrazermp https://t.co/I88iHNNm1X — john elworthy (@johnelworthy) October 27, 2022

Source Twitter @bbcquestiontime