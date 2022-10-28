These midwives’ Halloween display surely won’t be bettered

Pics

Call off the search, we’ve found a winner. In the hunt for the year’s best Halloween display, that is.

‘Carved pumpkins by Danish midwives at local hospital,’ said TinylittlemouseDK over on Reddit.

Got better? We’d like to see it. At least, we think we would.

And just a few of the things people said about it.

‘They forgot the umbilical gourd.’

DADBODGOALS ‘That elicited a genuine groan from me. Well done.’

ReCursing ‘Poor baby looks a little squashed.’

Silver-Difficulty-13 ‘Uhh, baby is in breach, no?’

sfxer001

Well spotted that person!

‘Translation of the sign: ‘The Maternity ward in Randers ‘The keen observer will notice that this baby is coming out with its bum first – That also happens here 🙂 ‘This welcome has been created by midwives in their spare time.’

ZugzwangDK

Source Reddit u/TinylittlemouseDK