Rachel Burden’s 3-word response to Thérèse Coffey’s green agenda was the most savage burn

News

Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle saw Thérèse Coffey back at environment after she briefly cosplayed as deputy prime minister and health secretary under Liz Truss.

And the environment has been at the top of the news today after the latest dire climate predictions and news that Sunak won’t be going to the Cop 27 conference where he might be able to do something about it.

So it was only natural that BBC Breakfast presenter Rachel Burden should ask Burden what she was doing to help and the environment secretary’s response – the environment secretary – got just the 3-word response she deserved.

Rachel Burden – What are you doing in your own life to address environment concerns? Therese Coffey(Environment Secretary) – Permanent cups… #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/EohzUIix7r — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 28, 2022

Bravo, Rachel Burden.

And just a few of the things people were saying about the exchange today.

This is the Secretary of State for the Environment and despite being a ranty and no doubt often boring polemicist, I am actually lost for words. pic.twitter.com/jy4rdnlEvG — Brendan May (@bmay) October 28, 2022

“So, reusable cups then.” Wonderful work from @rachelburden. Our country is buggered. pic.twitter.com/wwcXj6xwUX — 🙅🏻‍♂️ ʟᴀʀʀʏ ᴀɴᴅ ᴘᴀᴜʟ 🙅🏼‍♂️ (@larryandpaul) October 28, 2022

She was actually asked what she is doing in her personal life to address her "climate concerns", so her answer – "reusable cups" – is even worse than it appears. And that's before you get onto the issue of govt action vs "personal" action https://t.co/tXw9MuGyls — Leo Hickman (@LeoHickman) October 28, 2022

It is just staggering that this person is in charge of environment policypic.twitter.com/SGeS0wXvSI — John O’Brennan 🇺🇦 (@JohnOBrennan2) October 28, 2022

Again, I ask how someone like Coffey is a Gvmt minister 🤦🏻 pic.twitter.com/jtlpypYA9Y — Riz 🌹🇬🇧 (@___Mezzala) October 28, 2022

READ MORE

This Cabinet minister was called out over her 40 new hospitals claim and it’s properly jaw-dropping despite everything

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK