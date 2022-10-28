Larry and Paul’s Real Daily Briefing is neither ‘real’ nor daily – but it’s brief and very, very funny

Entertainment

They say a week is a long time in politics, but that was before this government, and now – an hour is a long time in politics.

If your brain is a little addled from all the bulletins, then Larry Budd and Paul Dunphy – @larryandpaul – have just the thing you need – news with laughs.

“Clarifying our position on fracking – It is now not not unbanned nor prohibited, allowed, stopped or beginning until such time it is not, or not for now, or not allowed.”

As YouTube user Naman Bajaj noted –

Better summation than most of the “news” outlets…albeit still slightly tragic 👍

They shared the sketch on Twitter, where it was met with well-deserved praise.

This is fab. Hahahahahahahahahaa Up there with the best of them. Deserves a coffee or 2. #RealDailyBriefing https://t.co/PnkFL84skd — It's Not Betty🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇦 (@ItsNotBetty_) October 27, 2022

#RealDailyBriefing Pretty much sums up this week 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/NZIy2WnkoJ — Ewe Fluffypup (@sheeopquay) October 27, 2022

This is exemplary work! And all factually accurate too of course 👏👏⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Etlantic (@EtlanticM) October 27, 2022

#RealDailyBriefing – almost as if Sunak is in the room.😉 https://t.co/3IflCCnyA1 — #BrexitEscapee & loving it 🇪🇺 🇵🇹 🇿🇦(ex-🇬🇧) (@PlanetZuma) October 27, 2022

How much kicking in to the Government can you get into just 2 minutes?

Quite a bit it seems!

FANTASTIC STUFF.#RealDailyBriefing https://t.co/nvNv8IVf3D — Capt PAT t Dawson (@PatTheFatCat1) October 27, 2022

In short …

You can trust it to be funny.

As well as following the guys on Twitter and YouTube, you can support their work here.

