The internet can be tricky – 15 funny posts from r/oldpeoplefacebook

It can be a little tricky to get used to new technology, and older people will have lived through a lot of it, so it’s hardly surprising if the internet trips some of them up now and then.

The r/oldpeoplefacebook Reddit forum showcases examples of (mostly) older people falling foul of how the internet works – and it can be a little NSFW at times.

1. Richard got his search and his post mixed up



2. When you’re a different kind of green

3. That’s not how reviews work



4. And neither is this



5. That’s probably not her best side



6. Capital what?



7. Too late



8. Good old Goggle



9. That’s no lamp



10. No need to get hissterical



11. Because she’s graduated from dipping bread in tomato soup?



12. Wait – is it everyone’s birthday?



13. This threat could have been an email



14. Uploading is tricky



15. Unusual choice of profile picture



BONUS – Maybe just cut out the cake.



Source r/oldpeoplefacebook Image Stevepb on Pixabay