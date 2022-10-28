The internet can be tricky – 15 funny posts from r/oldpeoplefacebook
It can be a little tricky to get used to new technology, and older people will have lived through a lot of it, so it’s hardly surprising if the internet trips some of them up now and then.
The r/oldpeoplefacebook Reddit forum showcases examples of (mostly) older people falling foul of how the internet works – and it can be a little NSFW at times.
1. Richard got his search and his post mixed up
2. When you’re a different kind of green
3. That’s not how reviews work
4. And neither is this
5. That’s probably not her best side
6. Capital what?
7. Too late
8. Good old Goggle
9. That’s no lamp
10. No need to get hissterical
11. Because she’s graduated from dipping bread in tomato soup?
12. Wait – is it everyone’s birthday?
13. This threat could have been an email
14. Uploading is tricky
15. Unusual choice of profile picture
BONUS – Maybe just cut out the cake.
Source r/oldpeoplefacebook Image Stevepb on Pixabay