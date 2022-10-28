Pics

The internet can be tricky – 15 funny posts from r/oldpeoplefacebook

It can be a little tricky to get used to new technology, and older people will have lived through a lot of it, so it’s hardly surprising if the internet trips some of them up now and then.

The r/oldpeoplefacebook Reddit forum showcases examples of (mostly) older people falling foul of how the internet works – and it can be a little NSFW at times.

1. Richard got his search and his post mixed up


Via

2. When you’re a different kind of green

Via

3. That’s not how reviews work


Via

4. And neither is this


Via

5. That’s probably not her best side


Via

6. Capital what?


Via

7. Too late


Via

8. Good old Goggle


Via

9. That’s no lamp


Via

10. No need to get hissterical


Via

11. Because she’s graduated from dipping bread in tomato soup?


Via

12. Wait – is it everyone’s birthday?


Via

13. This threat could have been an email


Via

14. Uploading is tricky


Via

15. Unusual choice of profile picture


Via

BONUS – Maybe just cut out the cake.


Via

