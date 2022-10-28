Politics

Chris Bryant’s Commons question on the Rhondda Tunnel made a massive dig at Tory chaos

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 28th, 2022

Fresh from the disappointment of not quite pushing the leadership race to a members’ vote, Penny Mordaunt had to listen to the MP for Rhondda, Chris Bryant, brutally laying out recent governmental chaos.

“I met with the Secretary of State, …but unfortunately, he was sacked. And then he became the Home Secretary and then the Secretary of State for BEIS.

I met with the minister, but he was then made the Europe Minister and then the Chief Whip, and then the Northern Ireland Secretary.

I met with another minister. She then became the Chief Whip. She resigned, she unresigned and then she was sacked.

And I was going to meet with the new Secretary of State for Transport, but she’s now minister at the FCDO.”

In fairness to next month’s PM, she seemed to find his comment funny, before agreeing to help.

The question went down very well on Twitter, where the appetite for a general election hasn’t diminished since the ‘coronation’ of Prime Minister Sunak and his woefully inadequate Home Secretary.

Let’s not lose sight of the bottom line.

