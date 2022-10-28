Chris Bryant’s Commons question on the Rhondda Tunnel made a massive dig at Tory chaos

Politics

Fresh from the disappointment of not quite pushing the leadership race to a members’ vote, Penny Mordaunt had to listen to the MP for Rhondda, Chris Bryant, brutally laying out recent governmental chaos.

The last few months in British politics have been chaotic but we need to get this sorted so we can get the Rhondda Tunnel open. pic.twitter.com/QRwYFIzZmr — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) October 27, 2022

“I met with the Secretary of State, …but unfortunately, he was sacked. And then he became the Home Secretary and then the Secretary of State for BEIS. I met with the minister, but he was then made the Europe Minister and then the Chief Whip, and then the Northern Ireland Secretary. I met with another minister. She then became the Chief Whip. She resigned, she unresigned and then she was sacked. And I was going to meet with the new Secretary of State for Transport, but she’s now minister at the FCDO.”

In fairness to next month’s PM, she seemed to find his comment funny, before agreeing to help.

The question went down very well on Twitter, where the appetite for a general election hasn’t diminished since the ‘coronation’ of Prime Minister Sunak and his woefully inadequate Home Secretary.

This, from @RhonddaBryant, perfectly sums up the chaotic last few months in British politics in the most hilarious way. (And he wants to dunk @PennyMordaunt into a Welsh tunnel…) pic.twitter.com/xyNjSV2CM1 — Adam Cailler (@acailler) October 27, 2022

I've only been a policy and research officer for one month, this perfectly captures the chaos of trying to learn, follow along & engage with parliamentarians throughout this time. https://t.co/WqcDT9VmvQ — Sam Lomas (@slomas915) October 27, 2022

.@RhonddaBryant has to be one of my favourite MPs. Clear, sharp, intelligent, and always with a good dose of humour. Even Mordaunt can't help but smile. https://t.co/N7RbHFGvmK — Anti-growth Coalition #FBPE #GTTO (@CRejoiner) October 27, 2022

Let’s not lose sight of the bottom line.

Hilarious but important, no government work is getting done! https://t.co/aZuusM8o7d — Tracey Roberts (@TraceyR64968698) October 27, 2022

