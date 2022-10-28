Adrian Chiles’s latest column is another bullseye from the master of random
Adrian Chiles is well known for his sports reporting career, but for the last few years he has also written a Guardian column renowned for its utter randomness.
For example –
His most recent offering upholds that fine tradition.
We can put people on the moon. So why can’t we stop my glasses sliding down my nose? | Adrian Chiles https://t.co/CQzbdSVcAp
— The Guardian (@guardian) October 27, 2022
These reactions say it all.
1.
I wish I could quit you. pic.twitter.com/0wcf7on1rA
— Jon (@jonbir90) October 27, 2022
2.
greatest writer in britain pic.twitter.com/JMBNiLqaNG
— HK (@HKesvani) October 27, 2022
3.
The King is BACK pic.twitter.com/xvBtldmunB
— Badger Meinhof (@Badger5000) October 27, 2022
4.
My new substack is going to be a review of whatever the hell Adrian Chiles is on about in his weekly column pic.twitter.com/umEoM092Mx
— Justin Myers (@theguyliner) October 27, 2022
5.
Another ✨iconic✨ Adrian Chiles article pic.twitter.com/cuqdiADgRv
— Ollie Samuels (@OllieSamuels) October 27, 2022
6.
He never misses pic.twitter.com/EZcVnYEt5V
— James McManus (@JamesMcManus1) October 27, 2022
7.
Adrian Chiles is the only wildly successful alpha male I'm prepared to worship like a god. pic.twitter.com/VvsaDb7mYa
— Kevy B (@YoContextKev) October 27, 2022
8.
Never related so hard to a piece of writing. Where is his Pulitzer? https://t.co/rdnWP3frVT
— Kamaljeet Gill (@Kamaljeetgill) October 27, 2022
9.
Again, give him a Pulitzer. I am being sincere. https://t.co/ueJAIt65Bt pic.twitter.com/qelqpg9Rwy
— Josh Barrie (@joshbythesea) October 27, 2022
10.
Adrian Chiles asking all of the important questions. pic.twitter.com/uPLzAMjdOh
— Daniel J. McLaughlin 🏳️🌈 (@PodcastJourno) October 27, 2022
11.
A master at work https://t.co/6UksZ69Hr5
— Dan Haygarth (@DanHaygarth1) October 27, 2022
Try this. It’s true.
Every Adrian Chiles column is improved if you read it in the voice of Dr Zoidberg pic.twitter.com/fQAzSbloyA
— Max Kashevsky (@MaxKashevsky) October 27, 2022
Mike Bird noticed something.
Everyone loves a good Adrian Chiles column but the best bit is always the contrast to the rest of the Guardian opinion section pic.twitter.com/XPXjPChoa9
— Mike Bird (@Birdyword) October 27, 2022
Perhaps Adrian Chiles might want to heed this advice.
sir they can adjust the fit of your glasses at the optician. Signed, a person with a small face https://t.co/7yBCM0yGRG
— Legendary demi-hottie Li’l 🌳 (@karengeier) October 27, 2022
