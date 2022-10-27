You won’t see a funnier (or more effective) way of cutting your fuel bills this year
We’re not exactly a hot bed of money saving tips, as no-one anywhere needs reminding.
But this one surely won’t be bettered, not even by the Money Saving Expert himself …
‘It’s that time of the year,’ said RedTomatoSauce over on Reddit.
Foolproof! And here are just a few of the comments it prompted …
‘And by More Presents we mean warm socks and sweaters.’
Razkal719
‘Being from Florida I had to think about this for a second. It’s literally the opposite – I spend all year looking forward to being able to finally turn the AC off.’
MisterEinc
‘Dudes look how clean and symmetrical those curves are. Nice.’
unlicensed_orifice
’22 degrees? Jesus, I still don’t even have my boiler on!’
qwertredit
READ MORE
The ‘best letter ever written’ is even better when Miriam Margolyes reads it
Source Reddit u/RedTomatoSauce