This suggestion ‘not to take it personally’ is only going to make it 10 times worse

We get as irritated by giant 4x4s doing the school run as much as they next person (and they just threw soup over some Sunflowers).

But we’re not sure this is 100%, or even 10%, the answer.

‘This note left on a truck’ said Redditor drake-francis on the subReddit ‘mildly infuriating’ for reasons which are about to become obvious.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

‘Improper tire pressure reduces fuel economy.’

ShepherdessAnne ‘Calling the 24/7 service to fix their flat, uses even more fuel, more trucks on the road, more pollution. ‘And sitting on a deflated tire can damage it. Leading to blowouts, and harm to innocents.’

Curun ‘If the guy was taking up 4 parking spots then I could get behind it, but otherwise you’re just a dick.’

WWhataboutismss ‘Hybrids and electrics do not have a “positive impact” on the environment. They have less of a negative impact (in some cases).’

ATS200 ‘Discarded tires and the process of making tires is full of pollutants. I understand the idea but creating more tire waste is not environmentally conscious.’

Any_Coyote6662 ‘Isn’t that …a crime?’

VixNeko

