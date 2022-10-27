This person had the very best response to a tree falling on their fence

Life

Here’s a rather fabulous example of turning something that is a giant pain in the backside into something glorious.

It was shared over on Reddit by the_future_is_wild who said: ‘A tree fell on my fence. Making the best of it while I negotiate the repair.’

And it’s A+++.

Boom!

Here’s just a flavour of the love people had for it (and suggestion to make it even better).

‘Put up Lost “Dog” posters around the neighborhood asking if anyone has seen this St. Bernard. Then have a picture of a grizzly bear on the poster.’

Epotheros ‘Love it. I might actually have to do this!’

the_future_is_wild ‘This is actually perfect.’

angrynudfochocolove ‘And it’s the quotes that make it so.

ThermionicEmissions “ DOG ”

karaisadahl ‘Nice hellhound you must have.’

SirTheryn ‘Had.’

Fuzzy-Conversation21 ‘Please do not mend the fence.’

creepydeadgirl ‘Not all things damaged are broken.’

Suspicious_Trainer82

Source Reddit u/the_future_is_wild