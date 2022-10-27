Rosie Holt’s comedy defence of Suella Braverman could almost have been the real thing

Entertainment

On Wednesday, James Cleverly was the unlucky recipient of the short straw, resulting in him bouncing around the news studios, defending the government’s latest cock-up.

Unfortunately for him, Sky’s Niall Paterson applied the same scrutiny to Suella Braverman’s reinstatement that Rishi Sunak obviously felt was unnecessary.

Niall Paterson – Rishi Sunak pledged to govern with integrity, professionalism & accountability.. how can you square that with the reappointment of Suella Braverman? James Cleverly – She made a mistake & has apologised, but she has great ideas… #KayBurley #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/hPCxDccD1p — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 26, 2022

It was one of several car crash interviews featuring Cleverly during the day, and it was received with much facepalming.

.@JamesCleverly says @RishiSunak had such an overwhelming majority of MPs supporting him that "frankly, I don't think he needed the endorsement of any one MP" (ie @SuellaBraverman)

Hmmm. Is that why Sunak rang her several times (6, @nicholaswatt?) to get her backing at weekend? https://t.co/WYoSTbVW4k — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) October 26, 2022

She made a mistake and has apologised for it — foreign secretary James Cleverly’s wholly unconvincing defence of the Suella Braverman appointment. Good questions @skynewsniallpic.twitter.com/KJYeDfhRX3 — Ian Fraser (@Ian_Fraser) October 26, 2022

Understand that #Sunak wants to reverse the Car Crash from the Truss Gov. But here he's reversing the one thing she got right! #suella https://t.co/kv9ysJkD9n — Marc Blackie (@LordBlackstock) October 26, 2022

The wonderful Rosie Holt had a creative and very funny response. We can’t stop watching.

“She said that she’s made an error. She stood down for it, but that was quite a few days ago, now, and, you know, it was a different time. It was a different prime minister.”

The government’s excuses and Rosie’s character’s excuses …

She posted the sketch on Twitter, where it drew reactions like these.

Perfect as ever 👏👏👏 https://t.co/FsTxjc9jYa — Siobhan Benita 🇺🇦🌻 (@SiobhanBenita) October 26, 2022

Once again satire being close to reality https://t.co/carZX3gyox — Glen Chisholm 🏈🖖♿ (@glenchisholm) October 26, 2022

This should get played to the nation, @mrjamesob https://t.co/HStZaLzcxh — Tim Sewell (@TimSewell17) October 27, 2022

Tim Reid had a prediction.

We can only be days away from actually having @RosieisaHolt in the cabinet https://t.co/7QLA3QrkC0 — Tim Reid (@timreid69) October 27, 2022

That gets our vote.

