Rosie Holt’s comedy defence of Suella Braverman could almost have been the real thing

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 27th, 2022

On Wednesday, James Cleverly was the unlucky recipient of the short straw, resulting in him bouncing around the news studios, defending the government’s latest cock-up.

Unfortunately for him, Sky’s Niall Paterson applied the same scrutiny to Suella Braverman’s reinstatement that Rishi Sunak obviously felt was unnecessary.

It was one of several car crash interviews featuring Cleverly during the day, and it was received with much facepalming.

The wonderful Rosie Holt had a creative and very funny response. We can’t stop watching.

“She said that she’s made an error. She stood down for it, but that was quite a few days ago, now, and, you know, it was a different time. It was a different prime minister.”

The government’s excuses and Rosie’s character’s excuses …

She posted the sketch on Twitter, where it drew reactions like these.

Tim Reid had a prediction.

That gets our vote.

