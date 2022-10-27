News

Pope Francis says nuns watch porn – 14 superior reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 27th, 2022

The Pope’s job is to guide Roman Catholics around the world in their spiritual journeys and in a Q&A post on the Vatican website, he was asked about dealing with the internet as a Catholic.

We’d have gone with ‘Don’t click on links that say you’re getting a tax rebate.’, but the Holy Father opted for ‘Steer clear of pornography.’

“It is a vice that has so many people, so many lay people, so many lay women, and also priests and nuns. The devil enters from there.”

He advised would-be priests to delete any porn apps or sites from their phones, but the BBC thought the nun angle made for a better headline.

Is that what they call the Holy See? Anyway, it was too great a temptation for tweeters to avoid.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Best-selling author Nick Pettigrew suggested a couple of titles.

Now, that’s how to go out with a bang, not a wimple. Got to go. Got three Hail Marys and a Glory Be to say as penance for the wimple comment.

