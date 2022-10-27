Pope Francis says nuns watch porn – 14 superior reactions

News

The Pope’s job is to guide Roman Catholics around the world in their spiritual journeys and in a Q&A post on the Vatican website, he was asked about dealing with the internet as a Catholic.

We’d have gone with ‘Don’t click on links that say you’re getting a tax rebate.’, but the Holy Father opted for ‘Steer clear of pornography.’

“It is a vice that has so many people, so many lay people, so many lay women, and also priests and nuns. The devil enters from there.”

He advised would-be priests to delete any porn apps or sites from their phones, but the BBC thought the nun angle made for a better headline.

Even nuns watch porn, Pope says, warning of risks https://t.co/DCgZH6HO0n — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 26, 2022

Is that what they call the Holy See? Anyway, it was too great a temptation for tweeters to avoid.

I can’t help but read this to the tune of ‘Every Rose Has Its Thorn’. https://t.co/rMWDRISPZL — Flups (@TheRealFlups) October 26, 2022

Well, that's one four-word sentence I didn't have down as a likely Papal utterance. https://t.co/naplH4q5Q7 — Peter Gilliver (@PeterMGilliver) October 26, 2022

Sister Act 3 gonna be wild https://t.co/OOraX1a7GX — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) October 26, 2022

Two Nuns, One Grail https://t.co/loortIZmrf — Steven Cassidy (@iamscassidy) October 26, 2022

Unauthorized blurb for my next book. https://t.co/8zZTQSCNFs — Annick MacAskill (@thisisannick) October 27, 2022

I am having nun of that https://t.co/30zBolpNB4 — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) October 26, 2022

i would never rat out a nun for getting freaky on her own time and resent the accusation. https://t.co/WRTgl242Nm — Pope (@punishedpope) October 26, 2022

a filthy habit https://t.co/F9CpCPT6ed — Elaine Scattermoon (@scattermoon) October 26, 2022

the time has come for the church to allow its clergy to marry https://t.co/7lBd4Fm5Ke — string.md (@randomstring729) October 26, 2022

Sisters are doing it to themselves — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) October 26, 2022

Isn't it a little inappropriate…… to check other people's browsing history? https://t.co/CN5mGVuYN9 — Huey Li (@DrHueyLi) October 26, 2022

I'd say it's nun of his business what they watch. https://t.co/KpAzBnCbX3 — DomJo (@DomusCaligari) October 26, 2022

Best-selling author Nick Pettigrew suggested a couple of titles.

Fister Act

The Pound Of Music

etc. https://t.co/84brbARASN — Nick Pettigrew🇺🇦 (@Nick_Pettigrew) October 26, 2022

Now, that’s how to go out with a bang, not a wimple. Got to go. Got three Hail Marys and a Glory Be to say as penance for the wimple comment.

