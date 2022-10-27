Pope Francis says nuns watch porn – 14 superior reactions
The Pope’s job is to guide Roman Catholics around the world in their spiritual journeys and in a Q&A post on the Vatican website, he was asked about dealing with the internet as a Catholic.
We’d have gone with ‘Don’t click on links that say you’re getting a tax rebate.’, but the Holy Father opted for ‘Steer clear of pornography.’
“It is a vice that has so many people, so many lay people, so many lay women, and also priests and nuns. The devil enters from there.”
He advised would-be priests to delete any porn apps or sites from their phones, but the BBC thought the nun angle made for a better headline.
Even nuns watch porn, Pope says, warning of risks https://t.co/DCgZH6HO0n
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 26, 2022
Is that what they call the Holy See? Anyway, it was too great a temptation for tweeters to avoid.
1.
I can’t help but read this to the tune of ‘Every Rose Has Its Thorn’. https://t.co/rMWDRISPZL
— Flups (@TheRealFlups) October 26, 2022
2.
"Yes that's it. You stop watching that. You naughty nun" https://t.co/Dv3z2JeOUh pic.twitter.com/v6CAoBB4M9
— Rick (@bertdernernert) October 26, 2022
3.
Well, that's one four-word sentence I didn't have down as a likely Papal utterance. https://t.co/naplH4q5Q7
— Peter Gilliver (@PeterMGilliver) October 26, 2022
4.
Sister Act 3 gonna be wild https://t.co/OOraX1a7GX
— Ryan Love (@RyanJL) October 26, 2022
5.
Two Nuns, One Grail https://t.co/loortIZmrf
— Steven Cassidy (@iamscassidy) October 26, 2022
6.
Unauthorized blurb for my next book. https://t.co/8zZTQSCNFs
— Annick MacAskill (@thisisannick) October 27, 2022
7.
I am having nun of that https://t.co/30zBolpNB4
— Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) October 26, 2022
8.
Ngl, I'm a little shocked. https://t.co/VFNWDtFRGL
— Incorrigible FCA (@ImIncorrigible) October 26, 2022
9.
i would never rat out a nun for getting freaky on her own time and resent the accusation. https://t.co/WRTgl242Nm
— Pope (@punishedpope) October 26, 2022
10.
a filthy habit https://t.co/F9CpCPT6ed
— Elaine Scattermoon (@scattermoon) October 26, 2022
11.
the time has come for the church to allow its clergy to marry https://t.co/7lBd4Fm5Ke
— string.md (@randomstring729) October 26, 2022
12.
Sisters are doing it to themselves
— Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) October 26, 2022
13.
Isn't it a little inappropriate…… to check other people's browsing history? https://t.co/CN5mGVuYN9
— Huey Li (@DrHueyLi) October 26, 2022
14.
I'd say it's nun of his business what they watch. https://t.co/KpAzBnCbX3
— DomJo (@DomusCaligari) October 26, 2022
Best-selling author Nick Pettigrew suggested a couple of titles.
Fister Act
The Pound Of Music
etc. https://t.co/84brbARASN
— Nick Pettigrew🇺🇦 (@Nick_Pettigrew) October 26, 2022
Now, that’s how to go out with a bang, not a wimple. Got to go. Got three Hail Marys and a Glory Be to say as penance for the wimple comment.
READ MORE
7 nuns lead to an excellent headline
Source BBC News Image Gianna Bonello on Unsplash