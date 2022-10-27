James O’Brien’s summary of the Suella Braverman leak is as damning as it gets

Politics

Suella Braverman’s appointment as Home Secretary six days after resigning in admission of a security breach has, to many, signalled that the Sunak administration is to integrity and accountability what Boris Johnson’s administration was to – well – integrity and accountability.

Big week for Suella Braverman as she tries to restore confidence in the Home Office after multiple breaches of the ministerial code by former home secretary, Suella Braverman. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) October 26, 2022

Her full title is Disgraced Former Home Secretary, Home Secretary Suella Braverman. — John-Spooky Roberts (@jlukeroberts) October 26, 2022

I will restore integrity, professionalism and accountability to government by appointing a Home Secretary who was sacked from the same job six days earlier for being a security risk. — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) October 26, 2022

The Sunday Times journalist Tim Shipman explained how reality differed from the Tory rhetoric on Braverman’s security breach.

Suella Braverman did not mistakenly leak a meaningless document. She endlessly consulted a maverick. She deliberately emailed a policy doc not yet agreed to her pvt email. Then she sent it to John Hayes and someone she thought was his wife. Then lied to PM about when it was sent pic.twitter.com/WvjnMT7Cvw — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) October 25, 2022

James O’Brien called out Suella Braverman’s reinstatement for the complete trashing of integrity it represents, summarising Tim Shipman’s systematic dismantling of her claims.

It should be played to every MP rolled out to defend her to the media.

'The simplest notion of all, accountability, has been completely torched by the PM on his first day in the job.' James O'Brien rages at Suella Braverman's reappointment…@mrjamesob pic.twitter.com/jgp4UIYFaN — LBC (@LBC) October 26, 2022

Braverman’s story fell apart like a birthday cake in an ambush.

“She said …that her breach of the Ministerial Code was accidental. It was not. She deliberately sent two emails. Both of those emails constitute a breach of the Ministerial Code.” “She said it was a minor document. That’s not true, either. It was a paper for a cabinet committee which had not yet met, about a policy that had not yet been agreed, so …it’s confidential information about something that cuts to the very heart of government.” “She claimed that it was done at 4 o’clock in the morning, after a long night’s work …that’s not true. It was sent at around half past seven.” “She also claimed …that she went straight to the Cabinet Secretary …She only confessed after Andrew Percy, whose aide was accidentally copied into the email exchange, went to the Chief Whip, who then went to Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary.”

