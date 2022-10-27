Politics

James O’Brien’s summary of the Suella Braverman leak is as damning as it gets

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 27th, 2022

Suella Braverman’s appointment as Home Secretary six days after resigning in admission of a security breach has, to many, signalled that the Sunak administration is to integrity and accountability what Boris Johnson’s administration was to – well – integrity and accountability.

The Sunday Times journalist Tim Shipman explained how reality differed from the Tory rhetoric on Braverman’s security breach.

James O’Brien called out Suella Braverman’s reinstatement for the complete trashing of integrity it represents, summarising Tim Shipman’s systematic dismantling of her claims.

It should be played to every MP rolled out to defend her to the media.

Braverman’s story fell apart like a birthday cake in an ambush.

“She said …that her breach of the Ministerial Code was accidental. It was not. She deliberately sent two emails. Both of those emails constitute a breach of the Ministerial Code.”

“She said it was a minor document. That’s not true, either. It was a paper for a cabinet committee which had not yet met, about a policy that had not yet been agreed, so …it’s confidential information about something that cuts to the very heart of government.”

“She claimed that it was done at 4 o’clock in the morning, after a long night’s work …that’s not true. It was sent at around half past seven.”

“She also claimed …that she went straight to the Cabinet Secretary …She only confessed after Andrew Percy, whose aide was accidentally copied into the email exchange, went to the Chief Whip, who then went to Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary.”

This is what tweeters have been saying about James’s summary.

This is the bottom line.

