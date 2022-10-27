‘How Presidents Walk’ is so funny and incredibly well observed
We’re grateful to the Michael Schulte Show over on Instagram for this fabulous take on ‘How Presidents Walk’.
They’re world leaders past and present – we’ll have to wait a little bit for Rishi Sunak, presumably – and it’s so funny and incredibly well observed, we can’t stop watching.
This is fabulous!
How Presidents Walk.
Credit: Stefan Leonhardsberger
Via: michaelschulteshow /IG pic.twitter.com/FK26f6moAf
— TheBossRoss 🇪🇺 🧶 ❄ 📷 4x💉 (@BettinaSRoss1) October 23, 2022
They’re not all presidents – as no end of people were keen to point out in the comments – but who’s counting. Brilliantly done.
Follow @michaelschulteshow on Instagram for lots more of this sort of thing.
Source Instagram @michaelschulteshow Twitter @BettinaSRoss1