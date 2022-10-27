Entertainment

‘How Presidents Walk’ is so funny and incredibly well observed

Poke Staff. Updated October 27th, 2022

We’re grateful to the Michael Schulte Show over on Instagram for this fabulous take on ‘How Presidents Walk’.

They’re world leaders past and present – we’ll have to wait a little bit for Rishi Sunak, presumably – and it’s so funny and incredibly well observed, we can’t stop watching.

They’re not all presidents – as no end of people were keen to point out in the comments – but who’s counting. Brilliantly done.

Follow @michaelschulteshow on Instagram for lots more of this sort of thing.

READ MORE

The ‘best letter ever written’ is even better when Miriam Margolyes reads it

Source Instagram @michaelschulteshow Twitter @BettinaSRoss1