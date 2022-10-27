A little bit of digging delivered this anxious mother the response she totally deserved

Life

Agony uncle Q&A of the day surely goes to this, a letter to Quora from a year or two back that has just gone viral on Reddit.

It was shared by guoqihang6155111 who said: ‘Unexpected Turn.’ And they’re really not kidding.

‘A lot of people seem to confuse “I’ve done nothing wrong” and “I’ve done nothing illegal”

Marbled_Headcheese ‘It’s always the missing “missing” reasons.’

TaxisKellOfIRS ‘Rule # 1: trust NO ONE who leads with “I’ve done nothing wrong.”

SargeantSAC

READ MORE

The ‘best letter ever written’ is even better when Miriam Margolyes reads it

Source Reddit u/guoqihang6155111