This framing of Rishi Sunak as an everyman wasn’t as relatable as Alastair Stewart thought

As the richest PM the UK has ever had, there have been questions about whether Rishi Sunak can truly understand the effects of the cost-of-living crisis.

Rishi Sunak. Richer than the King. Ex-Goldman Sachs and two hedge funds. Had a Green Card while in Cabinet. Married to insanely rich tax avoider. Made Chancellor only as he was pliable and easily controlled by No10. Wrote off billions in Covid fraud. All so normal! Go Britain! — Oliver Callan (@olivercallan) October 24, 2022

After all, it may be tricky to wrap your head around a choice between heating and eating when your most difficult choice is which one of your several multi-million-pound homes to stay in.

Rishi Sunak warns of ‘profound economic challenges’, like whether to keep his private swimming pools heated once he moves into Downing Street. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) October 25, 2022

Supporters of the avid Brexiter have been trying to paint him as your average Joe, who only went to Winchester public school because his parents worked hard.

Rishi Sunak’s parents were immigrants who started off with nothing and worked hard to afford a good education for their son. A story of “strivers” which would have been celebrated in Margaret Thatcher’s Britain. https://t.co/J1teEiixrh — Bella Wallersteiner 🇺🇦 (@BellaWallerstei) October 24, 2022

GB News presenter Alastair Stewart, who was formerly a respected ITV news journalist and presenter, had a very different point to make with this comment.

We’re not sure that reminding people that Sunak’s children have ponies, despite him voting to stop other children having lunches, was the best idea Alastair Stewart ever had.

These people weren’t sure, either.

1.

It's this kind of common touch that will undoubtedly resonate with all those people deciding if they should heat or eat this winter ⬇️ https://t.co/vi5Tnd8iGo — RMT (@RMTunion) October 25, 2022

2.

Phew. And here was I thinking a billionaire family would be out of touch with ordinary people's lives and worries. What a guy! ~AA https://t.co/jtWgVkzFUs — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) October 25, 2022

3.

I’m sure the 2.5 million people using food banks will find that reassuring 😳 — Martin wignall ,Proud socialist #Freepalestine🇪🇭 (@Tobysdad41) October 25, 2022

4.

Man of the people https://t.co/u2iNTsYVVy — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) October 25, 2022

5.

Alistair just broke the first rule of pony club. https://t.co/Pw2OYUSgyh — Satbir Singh 🧡 (@SatbirLSingh) October 25, 2022

6.

Person does what they're supposed to award. ⭐️ https://t.co/MoPSeDIHLV — Malcolm V Tucker 🏴‍☠️🇺🇦 (@Tucker5law) October 25, 2022

7.

Thank FUCK for that! Along with my rising energy bills, the increased cost of food, the collapse of the NHS, the expanding gap between rich and poor, soaring inflation, and sky-high fuel prices, I'd say Rishi's conduct down The Pony Club is up there with some of my top concerns. https://t.co/eCSE6qVJiQ — Tom Head (@WiggumCharm) October 25, 2022

8.

Yes he's a working class hero for sure. https://t.co/wu0zDHW8YG — Gary Taphouse (@garytaphouse) October 25, 2022

9.

A) LOL

B) (for Irish people) Super LOL https://t.co/t4CHc08uCD — Damien Owens (@OwensDamien) October 25, 2022

10.

Finally a prime minister who helps tidy up after pony club, at last a leader we can relate to https://t.co/ueXquUVAKW — Alexander Brown (@AlexofBrown) October 25, 2022

11.

did he do this before or after his Maccy's wrap https://t.co/HcNRrwo3C8 — Josh Barrie (@joshbythesea) October 25, 2022

12.

13.

…is…is this satire? I don't know anything anymore. https://t.co/94Y9aQItHz — Holy Crayons (That Crayons Woman) (@HolyCrayons) October 25, 2022

14.

"I fully appreciate how hard things are" – Rishi Sunak https://t.co/9L1qDDLPIL — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) October 25, 2022

15.

You’re right. He is so down-to-earth. He even puts ‘the jumps’ away after his daughter’s ‘pony club’ and buys four loaves, because everyone in his house wants a different bread. My fear, that he may not understand ordinary lives wrecked by a recession, was completely misplaced. https://t.co/2Sp6m6DZih — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) October 25, 2022

16.

those of you who claimed he wasn’t admired in the pony club circles look pretty silly now https://t.co/s1dqrBRy1K — a rare photo of sean connery signed by roger moore (@steamedhamms) October 25, 2022

This could take off.

“Admired in Pony Club circles” is now a euphemism. I don’t know for what yet but let’s make it something awful. https://t.co/rnqhBN6uQf — Mic “spooky” Wright (@brokenbottleboy) October 25, 2022

