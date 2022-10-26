Politics

This framing of Rishi Sunak as an everyman wasn’t as relatable as Alastair Stewart thought

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 26th, 2022

As the richest PM the UK has ever had, there have been questions about whether Rishi Sunak can truly understand the effects of the cost-of-living crisis.

After all, it may be tricky to wrap your head around a choice between heating and eating when your most difficult choice is which one of your several multi-million-pound homes to stay in.

Supporters of the avid Brexiter have been trying to paint him as your average Joe, who only went to Winchester public school because his parents worked hard.

GB News presenter Alastair Stewart, who was formerly a respected ITV news journalist and presenter, had a very different point to make with this comment.

We’re not sure that reminding people that Sunak’s children have ponies, despite him voting to stop other children having lunches, was the best idea Alastair Stewart ever had.

These people weren’t sure, either.

Source Alastair Stewart Image Screengrab