This company’s outrageous mobile phone policy got just the responses it deserved

To the corner of Reddit called ‘antiwork’ which is full of tales of employers that you’re really glad you don’t work for.

And this is a classic of the genre, a company’s outrageous mobile phone policy shared by Redditor sleazycookies who said: ‘My bf started a new job, sent me this, and turned off his phone.’

Extraordinary stuff. And it got just the responses it deserved.

‘Next week there will be a memo sent out that you can’t wear a watch at work.’

bigframe79 ‘The only thing more offensive than this policy is that this mutherfucker began a sentence with the phrase “If someone is observed by myself…”

A_Jack_Kelly ‘Ya work better not call me on my cell phone out of work its gonna be a 2$ extra per call.’

worktillyouburk “I’m going to violate wage laws and I’m even giving it to you in writing” ‘Fucking idiot.’

Sarge1387 ‘A lot of diabetics rely on the phone for insulin scheduling. ‘This could be an ADA lawsuit.’

CommercialBox4175 “I suggest you do not test this new policy’s validity…” ‘God this reeks of insecurities from management. I would honestly walk immediately if I started this job less than a month ago. People have mentioned disabilities but what about people who have kids?’

Jigot ‘Shit time to start looking for a new job already.’

aPataPeladaGringa ‘One week later: Guys, the store phones are not for personal phone calls. You need to stop telling people to call the store to get in touch with you.’

_how_do_i_reddit_

