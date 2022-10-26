Science meets fitness meets idiocy
Redditor u/forksnotsporks wisely chose the r/Whatcouldgowrong/ forum to share this video of a bit of outdoor weight-training …sort of.
Ouch!
The title ‘Science meets… stupidity’ pretty much nailed it.
So did these comments.
Bruh it’s not stupidity if it looks cool.
Amla760
What in the cross fit is this?
senkopie
Explode your scrotum in a few easy steps.
tardis6913
Science meets fitness meets medical care.
Tjomek
That’s a Nutcracker experiment.
ImaginedDracula
u/KledisAnt asked –
What muscle group is he working out there? Certainly not the brain anyway.
READ MORE
This is why you should always clean snow off the roof of your car
Source r/WhatCouldGoWrong? Image Screengrab