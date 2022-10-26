Politics

Nick Ferrari putting James ‘consistent’ Cleverly to the sword is a most satisfying watch

Poke Staff. Updated October 26th, 2022

Nick Ferrari isn’t necessarily your first port of call when it comes to putting a Conservative Cabinet minister in their place but this was a most satisfying moment on his LBC breakfast show today.

It’s foreign secretary – still – James Cleverly insisting that he has been oh so consistent over the last weeks and months of Tory turmoil and Ferrari helpfully put his claims into context for him and everyone else.

Boom.

Took us back to this from just a little while back.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Source @LBC