Nick Ferrari putting James ‘consistent’ Cleverly to the sword is a most satisfying watch

Nick Ferrari isn’t necessarily your first port of call when it comes to putting a Conservative Cabinet minister in their place but this was a most satisfying moment on his LBC breakfast show today.

It’s foreign secretary – still – James Cleverly insisting that he has been oh so consistent over the last weeks and months of Tory turmoil and Ferrari helpfully put his claims into context for him and everyone else.

‘It was only a few weeks ago you were telling my listeners Boris needed to stay PM, then it was Truss, now it’s Sunak, who’s next Paddington Bear!?.’@NickFerrariLBC puts Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on the spot accusing him of ‘not being consistent’ pic.twitter.com/o6MhLLJGpO — LBC (@LBC) October 26, 2022

Ferrari: “Who’s next, Paddington Bear?” James Cleverly: “Nice line Nick, but the point is I’ve been consistent….” Ferrari: “You’ve not been consistent. You’ve been pro-Boris, pro-Liz and now pro-Rishi.” — Theo Usherwood (@theousherwood) October 26, 2022

Took us back to this from just a little while back.

James Cleverly – Liz Truss is doing exactly what she said she was going to do Nick Ferrari – I don’t recall her saying she was going to tank the economy… are we living in the same country… growth is down & inflation is higher… & you say we’re in a good place#LBC pic.twitter.com/70IaDjkMB8 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 13, 2022

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Bloody hell. Since when did Ferrari hold the govt to account?! One of the signs of the apocalypse. — Bill Carr (@BillCarr85) October 26, 2022

Glad somebody has called out his pathetic shamelessness, even if it was Nick… — Ben (@Bennyjj81) October 26, 2022

Can’t have Paddington bear, under the new immigration Rwanda policy Paddington would have been deported — Adam Blair 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🍀 (@AdamHug86778883) October 26, 2022

It was good to hear Nick really pull him up on this. He too must be getting fed up of them all. — what Phil said (@what_philsaid) October 26, 2022

Ha ha. If you’ve lost Ferrari on Day One…. — Half Woman Half Mince Pie (@strandedatsea) October 26, 2022

