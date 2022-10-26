Politics

Keir Starmer’s lettuce takedown of Rishi Sunak was a ray of light in a grimly familiar PMQs

John Plunkett. Updated October 26th, 2022

Anyone expecting PMQs to be anything different with Rishi Sunak in charge – maybe people will put questions, and the prime minister will answer them? – would have been disappointed.

One memorable moment was when Sunak tried to attack Labour leader Keir Starmer as a member of the north London elite or something.

The best bit was very probably when Starmer did this (watch to the end!).

It’s the lettuce wot won it.

And just in case you want to cut to the chase …

Last word to the @dailystar

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK