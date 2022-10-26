Keir Starmer’s lettuce takedown of Rishi Sunak was a ray of light in a grimly familiar PMQs

Politics

Anyone expecting PMQs to be anything different with Rishi Sunak in charge – maybe people will put questions, and the prime minister will answer them? – would have been disappointed.

#PMQs just isn’t the same since they moved to this new format of rotating guest Prime Ministers every week. — Count Binface (@CountBinface) October 26, 2022

One memorable moment was when Sunak tried to attack Labour leader Keir Starmer as a member of the north London elite or something.

Attacking Keir Starmer for being a North London metropolitan elitist is particularly effective when it comes from someone worth £730million who owns a £6million mansion in Kensington.#PMQs — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) October 26, 2022

The best bit was very probably when Starmer did this (watch to the end!).

Keir Starmer – “The only time he ran in a competitive election, he got trounced by the former Prime Minister, who herself got beaten by a lettuce… so why doesn’t he call a general election”#PMQs pic.twitter.com/dRbMObnbdm — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 26, 2022

It’s the lettuce wot won it.

Starmer: “The only time he ran in a competitve election he got trounced by the former Prime Minister, who herself got beaten by a lettuce.” — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) October 26, 2022

Keir Starmer at #PMQs: "Rishi Sunak get trounced in a leadership election by the former Prime Minister who herself got trounced by a lettuce" 🔥🥬 — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) October 26, 2022

He lost to a woman who lost to a lettuce…. — Matt Frei (@mattfrei) October 26, 2022

And just in case you want to cut to the chase …

Last word to the @dailystar …

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK