Keir Starmer’s lettuce takedown of Rishi Sunak was a ray of light in a grimly familiar PMQs
Anyone expecting PMQs to be anything different with Rishi Sunak in charge – maybe people will put questions, and the prime minister will answer them? – would have been disappointed.
#PMQs just isn’t the same since they moved to this new format of rotating guest Prime Ministers every week.
— Count Binface (@CountBinface) October 26, 2022
One memorable moment was when Sunak tried to attack Labour leader Keir Starmer as a member of the north London elite or something.
Attacking Keir Starmer for being a North London metropolitan elitist is particularly effective when it comes from someone worth £730million who owns a £6million mansion in Kensington.#PMQs
— Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) October 26, 2022
The best bit was very probably when Starmer did this (watch to the end!).
Keir Starmer – “The only time he ran in a competitive election, he got trounced by the former Prime Minister, who herself got beaten by a lettuce… so why doesn’t he call a general election”#PMQs pic.twitter.com/dRbMObnbdm
— Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 26, 2022
It’s the lettuce wot won it.
Starmer: “The only time he ran in a competitve election he got trounced by the former Prime Minister, who herself got beaten by a lettuce.”
— Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) October 26, 2022
Keir Starmer at #PMQs: "Rishi Sunak get trounced in a leadership election by the former Prime Minister who herself got trounced by a lettuce" 🔥🥬
— dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) October 26, 2022
He lost to a woman who lost to a lettuce….
— Matt Frei (@mattfrei) October 26, 2022
And just in case you want to cut to the chase …
That’s gotta sting!#PMQs #GeneralElectionsNow #Lettuce pic.twitter.com/vlsSf1bx4j
— Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) October 26, 2022
Last word to the @dailystar …
Long live Lettuce Liz 🥬 #PMQs pic.twitter.com/7hpELlxc9t
— Daily Star (@dailystar) October 26, 2022
