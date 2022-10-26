This dog’s reaction to a stinky nappy is totally understandable and very funny

Animals

It’s bad enough for humans to be in the vicinity of a full and stinky nappy, but a dog’s sense of smell is up to a hundred million times more sensitive than ours, so this dog’s reaction makes all kinds of sense.

Imagine being trapped in a lift with a teenager wearing a full can of Lynx Africa – other deodorants are available – and you might have a tiny sense of what that dog was going through.

TikTok users weighed in.

He’s like.. you’re not supposed to do that in the house!

Nat

“Hey, there’s something dead in there”

Harper07

Dog is like “Mom we have a CODE BROWN” 😂

Kimberley Brouillard

That dogs face is priceless 😂

Markie

Emotional damage.

Cherokee Nation

I just kept watching and it got funnier every time I watched it. I needed a good laugh today, thank you for posting this 😂😂

Lynn

6GreenEyes thought this might be going through the dog’s mind.

“That dog, remembering those young pup days, is thinking that baby is about to get her nose rubbed in it and put outside. 😂🤣”

Source @pup_city Image Screengrab