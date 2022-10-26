37 top-drawer reactions to Rishi Sunak’s new cabinet

Politics

Rishi Sunak is officially the UK’s new prime minister.

He’s been to visit the King, chosen a new lectern – because heaven forbid he should use one that’s nearly two months old – and he’s made his speech in Downing Street.

I will unite our country, not with words, but with action. I will work day in and day out to deliver for you. Watch my speech from Downing Street 👇 pic.twitter.com/diOBuwBqXc — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 25, 2022

“There are always limits, more so now than ever, but I promise you this – I will bring that same compassion to the challenges we face today.” “This government will have integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level.”

Fine words. Could it be that they signalled a scintilla of hope?

This is a very good speech, spoiled only by the obviously necessary nods to both of his appalling predecessors. — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) October 25, 2022

Well, this is the new Cabinet.

CABINET

Hunt – Chlr

Raab – MoJ

Cleverly – Foreign

B’man – Home

Barclay – Health

Keegan – Educ

Wallace – MoD

Shapps – BEIS

Stride – DWP

Donelan – Culture

Badenoch – Trade

Coffey – Envt

Harper – Transp

Mordaunt – HoC

Dowden – CDL

CHH – NI

Davies – Wales

Jack – Scot

Zahawi – chair — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) October 25, 2022

And Gove – levelling up — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) October 25, 2022

So, that’d be a ‘no’, then.

Here’s how tweeters reacted.

1.

Suella Braverman being reappointed Home Secretary, officially makes this Cabinet an absolute joke. — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) October 25, 2022

2.

1/ Congratulations to @grantshapps on his appointment, the 5th BEIS Secretary of THIS Parliament. Fair play to him, one of his aliases was Michael Green, which could be a good sign. 🙂 — Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) October 25, 2022

3.

Let Suella Braverman be a warning to everybody: break the ministerial code and you will face the full might of a week off — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 25, 2022

4.

Every successive cabinet this year is like a version of ‘out of the frying pan into the fire’ but with just a series of increasingly hotter fires and no pan. — David KC (@DavidMuttering) October 25, 2022

5.

The cull of experienced & relatively decent Tories in 2019 & the dismal calibre of that year’s intake massively limited Sunak’s Cabinet selection options. And Rees-Mogg & Dorries were the worst of the worst. But even so, what an absolute minefield of mediocrity. — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) October 25, 2022

6.

Highlight of my day so far was kicking Jacob Rees Mogg's useless arse out of the Cabinet. #reshuffle — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) October 25, 2022

7.

Rishi Sunak's Cabinet reshuffle is like rearranging the segments of the Human Centipede. — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@edwinhayward) October 25, 2022

8.

Looking at this Sunak Cabinet I’m reminded of when I worked in a Cornershop & when I ran out of a particular item I would put an empty can there to fill up the shelf space — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) October 25, 2022

9.

Jacob Rees Mogg retreating to the back benches pic.twitter.com/RPTRKTYhUT — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) October 25, 2022

10.

Extremely right wing politician appoints extremely right wing cabinet — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) October 25, 2022

11.

Braverman back. Useful in the sense that I dont need to waste time wondering if Sunak will be an improvement. — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) October 25, 2022

12.

Sunak revealing his completely fresh new cabinet for a fresh new competent start pic.twitter.com/N2WnCLApGi — It's Pipes, Mum! (@Scriblit) October 25, 2022

13.

Nadhim Zahawi has been appointed Minister without Portfolio… joining Minister without Decency, Minister without Morals, Minister without Honesty, Minister without Common Sense, Minister without Sincerity, Minister without Integrity, Minister without A Clue etc etc etc. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) October 25, 2022

14.

Nobody can accuse the Tory cabinet of lacking diversity. Billionaires, multimillionaires and even a few plain millionaires. — David__Osland (@David__Osland) October 25, 2022

15.

You don't start a clean up with a double-down. — Stephen McGann💙 (@StephenMcGann) October 25, 2022

16.

really surprised Rishi Sunak hasn’t given a top job to Liz Truss — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) October 25, 2022

17.

BREAKING NEWS- Larry the cat has glued himself to the road in protest at the new cabinet!

Larry ,4, also urinated up the famous No10 door before laying in the road! pic.twitter.com/Z94aI5oF8O — Stuart Antony (@STU_ACTOR) October 25, 2022

18.

Grant Shapps, who used a fake name in order to pose as a "millionaire web marketer" running a get-rich-quick scheme, and then lied about it for three years, is now in charge of UK business policy. — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) October 25, 2022

19.