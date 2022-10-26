Politics

37 top-drawer reactions to Rishi Sunak’s new cabinet

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 26th, 2022

Rishi Sunak is officially the UK’s new prime minister.

He’s been to visit the King, chosen a new lectern – because heaven forbid he should use one that’s nearly two months old – and he’s made his speech in Downing Street.

“There are always limits, more so now than ever, but I promise you this –

I will bring that same compassion to the challenges we face today.”

“This government will have integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level.”

Fine words. Could it be that they signalled a scintilla of hope?

Well, this is the new Cabinet.

So, that’d be a ‘no’, then.

Here’s how tweeters reacted.

