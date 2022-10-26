13 funniest things people are saying about robotic Rishi Sunak

Politics

Among the many qualities you might desire in a prime minister is the ability to look and act like, you know, a regular human being.

We know it’s a lot to ask of someone who actively desires a career in politics, and you might have thought that Rishi Sunak would be better at it than his predecessor, Liz Truss.

And you’d have been wrong, obviously.

First of all there was that most stilted of introductory speeches on Monday, followed by the comedy handwaving outside Downing Street on Tuesday. And these are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

When I go in a pub but it’s showing rugby: pic.twitter.com/WcPomP4YdA — Conor Pope (@Conorpope) October 24, 2022

2.

Trying to get the motion sensor lights to turn back on pic.twitter.com/LdG2p964uq — Eugene (@eugeneh84) October 25, 2022

3.

Someone added a Windows XP shutdown sound to this 😂 pic.twitter.com/tqGKxLHNuG — Mahyar Tousi (@MahyarTousi) October 24, 2022

4.

When the bartender serves someone else pic.twitter.com/qXfnblKAeZ — Phil Wang (@PhilNWang) October 25, 2022

5.

Me when I’m waiting at the checkout in Pret for my mint tea and the server tells me to stand to one side so they can serve the next customer. pic.twitter.com/zK2PLN1pIw — Sooz "Halloween" Kempner (@SoozUK) October 24, 2022

6.

The programming of the Sunakbot wave leaves much to be desired. Yes, the latency between waves varies, but the simple, repeated “1, 2, stop” wave algorithm is unconvincing. Adding parameters to randomise wave count or range of motion highly recommended.pic.twitter.com/vCjcMnnxax — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) October 25, 2022

7.

Rishi sunak basic programming 10 WAVE TWICE

20 PAUSE

30 GO TO 10 pic.twitter.com/jgL7hc9Ha6 — FearherInDevon 👻👻🌻♿️🐶🐦🎼🚗🚙🍄🌳✨🌔 (@featherfusions) October 25, 2022

8.

There’s a glitch in the Matrix as they desperately try to download the ‘how to wave’ file into Rishi Sunak from the Nebuchadnezzar pic.twitter.com/fI5liZIK1r — Dr Simon (@DrSimonCMP) October 25, 2022

9.

i have seen slightly more charisma in a crash test dummy pic.twitter.com/b4WXAqbSBn #RishiOut — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) October 24, 2022

10.

I've never seen anyone wave like Rishi Sunak waves. pic.twitter.com/rOfc4Mvzmg — Luxmy Gopal (@luxmy_g) October 25, 2022

11.

Can’t stop watching. It’s like he zones out pic.twitter.com/lzpkLyw80t — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) October 24, 2022

12.

The wave might need some work pic.twitter.com/hVr8w8zOhk — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) October 25, 2022

13.

To conclude …

Rishi Sunak's speaking style makes Liz Truss look relaxed and fluid. pic.twitter.com/lCD1Wolh74 — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) October 24, 2022

