There was an awkward Trussesque pause in Rishi Sunak’s speech – 14 votes of no confidence

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 25th, 2022

In the game of Tory musical chairs at Number 10, the UK has been lumbered with the Maybot and the Trussbot and, after yesterday’s Rishi Sunak speech, it looks like he’s another one from the factory.

He should speak out to help out.

You can watch all 90 seconds of the speech here, if that’s your sort of thing.

Have a look at what people thought of the cyborg’s new prime minister’s performance.

Jonathan Pie thought something was missing –

By the power of Twitter –

The Jase ‘heard’ something we hadn’t noticed..

Must have been nerves.

Source Adam Bienkov Image Screengrab