There was an awkward Trussesque pause in Rishi Sunak’s speech – 14 votes of no confidence

In the game of Tory musical chairs at Number 10, the UK has been lumbered with the Maybot and the Trussbot and, after yesterday’s Rishi Sunak speech, it looks like he’s another one from the factory.

Rishi Sunak's speaking style makes Liz Truss look relaxed and fluid. pic.twitter.com/lCD1Wolh74 — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) October 24, 2022

The robotic chip has seamlessly past to Rishi Sunak. 🤦 pic.twitter.com/LMVcA6yKsB — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 24, 2022

He should speak out to help out.

You can watch all 90 seconds of the speech here, if that’s your sort of thing.

Have a look at what people thought of the cyborg’s new prime minister’s performance.

1.

I think he might have the same public speaking coach as Truss.. https://t.co/z1eUGpSjwv — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) October 24, 2022

2.

The automated voice on a reversing bin lorry has more charisma than Rishi. pic.twitter.com/iOyJ6Js9rl — Farage’s Amazon Echo 🇺🇦 (@EchoFarage) October 24, 2022

3.

Not even three hours as Prime Minister and Rishi Sunak's already glitching. pic.twitter.com/eRBseEKro6 — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) October 24, 2022

4.

Rishi Sunak acting also robotic in his first speech. Think we’ve going to need another lettuce. pic.twitter.com/mqzLJtTeKQ — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) October 24, 2022

5.

This guy is as bad at giving speeches as Liz Truss and it’s gonna be gratifying watching people discover that in real time. He fucking sucks. pic.twitter.com/1Ae6d9b2O7 — Sooz "Halloween" Kempner (@SoozUK) October 24, 2022

6.

We're deep into the uncanny valley with this one. Crikey. https://t.co/8MG8dZz6nI — simon maginn (@simonmaginn) October 24, 2022

7.

"Whatever you do, don't look them in the eye." https://t.co/tVUX8QiZnV — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) October 24, 2022

8.

This is so Batshit gonna watch it on repeat for next 5 minutes pic.twitter.com/EcHabXq6HR — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) October 24, 2022

9.

Blink twice if they're in the room with you. https://t.co/m7zKtSHNnw — Andrew Hickey Finally Dropped his Halloween Name (@HickeyWriter) October 24, 2022

10.

BREAKING: NPC escapes Metaverse, becomes UK PMpic.twitter.com/kCcR6fJdlv — John Skjult (@skjultster) October 24, 2022

11.

⚠️ RishiSunak.exe is not responding pic.twitter.com/rjTes5Z8QK — Chris Roberts (@ObsrvntPheasant) October 24, 2022

12.

13.

14.

Pretty sure this is Truss wearing Rishi Sunak's skin https://t.co/spb1U7upaj — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) October 24, 2022

Jonathan Pie thought something was missing –

By the power of Twitter –

The Jase ‘heard’ something we hadn’t noticed..

Rishi exits with sound FX. pic.twitter.com/iyxEdN413S — The Jase 🐶 🎸 🎥 (@jasemonkey) October 24, 2022

Must have been nerves.

